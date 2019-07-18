Troll calls Taapsee Pannu a ‘cheap actor’, she asks him for therapy session and tips on ‘how to be expensive’

Taapsee Pannu finds trolls on social media entertaining. A social media troll called Taapsee a “cheap actor” and that her “mental state is not right”.

“Ok sir. When are you giving me therapy sessions. And in the bargain also tell how to become an ‘expensive’ actor. Inflation toh mere mein bhi hona chahiye na (I should also work with the inflation),” went Taapsee’s witty reply.

Ok sir. When are you giving me therapy sessions ??

And in the bargain also tell how to become an ‘expensive’ actor. Inflation Toh mere mein bhi hona chahiye na 💁🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/PpcgHM86r3 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 17, 2019

Arre but I don’t want them to change. They are so entertaining ! Let’s not kill their humour by expecting them to change. They provide us with so much of content! How to use it is up to us 💁🏻‍♀️

P.S- Thankq for the lovely compliment girl ❤️🤗 https://t.co/KEk7MqyKDC — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 17, 2019

A fan of the actor said that she should ignore trolls because they were not going to change. “But I don’t want them to change. They are so entertaining! Let’s not kill their humour by expecting them to change. They provide us with so much of content! How to use it is up to us,” she replied to her fan.

This is not the first time Taapsee has hit back at trolls. She recently took on a mean Twitter user who had advised director Anubhav Sinha to cast some other actor for his next film. “Sir I think u should caste some other actress.Taapsee doesn’t knows acting,” they wrote. Taapsee replied, “Sorry yaar, ab toh sab kuch sign n seal ho chuka hai. Ab toh sir ko main hi nahi nikaalne dungi. But ek kaam karo, agli wali ke liye rok lo kyunki shayad woh bhi main lock karva lu jald hi. (Sorry friend, everything is signed and sealed now. I won’t let sir go now. But do one thing, try to stop him from casting me for the next one because I might get that locked soon too.) #TryAgain”.

On the acting front, she currently awaits the release of her next film Saand Ki Aankh, based on world’s oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. The Reliance Entertainment film also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 09:27 IST