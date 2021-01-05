e-paper
Tusshar Kapoor: I feel I could have avoided some films in my career

Actor Tusshar Kapoor talks about entering his 20th year in Bollywood, and while he doesn’t regret any film choices, he certainly thinks he should have avoided some.

bollywood Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 17:06 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Tusshar Kapoor started his Bollywood career in 2001.
He has entered the 20th year of his Bollywood innings, and actor Tusshar Kapoor is only glad that he is doing what he loves the most. He considers himself “lucky” to have been able to do a wide range of characters and genres, especially after he sort of got stereotyped in comedy roles, especially because of Golmaal film franchise.

“I started with Khakhee (2004), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), then again did Shor In The City and The Dirty Picture both in 2011… as many serious and dark roles as much as comedy. But because of Golmaal, it becomes like a brand for you. I don’t have a problem with it, I am happy,” he says.

Over the years, have there been any films which the 44-year-old regretted doing?

 

“I don’t regret, but yes, of course, there are some films I did in the beginning of my career which I feel I could have avoided. But I did it, and I should be happy, because even the not so good experiences have taught me a lot. You learn that this is not something (you want to do), not the people you want to work with, and it’s not a setup you would like to do again,” confesses the actor, who made his acting debut with Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai (2001) and followed it up with Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa (2001), Kucch To Hai (2003), Gaayab (2004), Kya Kool Hai Hum (2005) among others.

To be seen next in the film Jersey, Kapoor believes that doing all kinds of films is necessary to gain the knowledge and experience.

“I have had my share. That was part of the game, life and journey. It was always full of surprises, my journey. In today’s time, if there are a bit lesser opportunities in films, there’s the web platform. Now, with Covid-19, we have the option to release films for audience there. I am grateful it’s getting bigger, and there is so much growth within the industry. Different kind of movies are being made, and genres are being explored,” says the actor, whose production, Laxmii, released on an OTT platform last year.

The advent of different platforms and the content shift has also made it possible for the longevity of an actor’ career, he continues. “If you are fighting fit, even at a much older age, it’s getting bigger and exciting. Picture abhi baaki hai,” he says.

