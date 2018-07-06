Tusshar Kapoor takes son Laksshya out, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor spotted at airport. See pics

When you’re in the Bollywood capital of Mumbai, you don’t just get to see stars in their best get-ups but also their candid avatars. Some are spotted outside their gyms while others maybe snapped near the airport. Their family outings are also often captured by the paparazzi.

While Angad Bedi was seen dropping wife Neha Dhupia at the Mumbai airport, filmmaker Karan Johar was spotted with close friend Rashmi Shetty in Bandra.

Here’s a look at what the stars were up to on Thursday:

Madhuri Dixit is all smiles as cameras greet her on Mumbai airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Anil Kapoor arrives in Mumbai for Fanney Khan trailer launch. (Viral Bhayani)

Karan Johar and his friends spotted in Bandra. (Viral Bhayani)

Esha Gupta snapped at the Mumbai airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Tusshar Kapoor with his cute son Laksshya. (Viral Bhayani)

Angad Bedi dropped off wife Neha Dhupia at Mumbai airport. (Viral Bhayani)

