TV’s ‘Lord Shiva’ Mohit Raina to make his Bollywood debut with Vicky Kaushal’s Uri

TV actor Mohit Raina, best known for his portrayal of Hindu god Shiva on the mythological show Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev, is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with Aditya Dhar’s upcoming film, Uri. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal.

Mohit’s co-star from the TV series Mahdev, Mouni Roy is also making her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold. She will also be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Mohit will play an army officer in the film that is based on the real life attack on Indian military base in Uri, Kashmir, that killed 19 Indian soldiers in 2016. The movie is likely to trace the events that followed the attack and build up to the surgical strike launched by India days later.

In September 2016, terrorists from Pakistan attacked a military base in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving 19 Indian soldiers dead. Eleven days later, the Indian Army retaliated with a series of surgical strikes on terrorist camps across the border.

Talking about the choice of his debut film, Mohit said in a press statement, “ It was my dream to join the Indian Army. Since that never got fulfilled, I make up for it by playing a soldier whenever I get a chance. Also, I have always taken up challenging roles on television. So, though I love commercial films, I wanted something different for my film debut as well. ‘Uri’ has actors like Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal, and it will be a learning experience working with them. Whether it is mythology, history or any other genre, the role has to be backed by strong content. Nation always comes first, and I feel that it is a great opportunity to be part of a film that portrays the incident.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more