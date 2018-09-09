Twinkle Khanna steps out in a bold dress on Akshay Kumar’s birthday. See party pics

Quite a few high profile stars were spotted on Saturday, many in Mumbai and some in Delhi. The day (or rather the evening) was dominated by Akshay Kumar’s birthday celebrations at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. However, the person who stole the show was his wife, Twinkle Khanna, who stepped out in a black high-cut slit dress.

After a vacation in The Maldives, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were back in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor made a quick dash to Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja to walk the ramp for a jewellery brand. Deepika Padukone was in Delhi, too, to attend a FICC function.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, Kananga Ranaut was spotted with her nephew Prithvi Raj at Bastian restaurant. Also present were her sister Rangoli and Rangoli’s husband.

Tiger Shroff and his girlfriend, actor Disha Patani, too, were seen at Bastian, while Aayush Sharma was seen promoting his debut film, Loveratri.

Yami Gautam, Sunny Leone and Shruti Haasan were seen at the airport.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Bobby Deol and others at BKC, Mumbai.

Tiger and Disha snapped at Bastian, Bandra.

Kangana Ranaut with her nephew Prithvi Raj at Bastian, Mumbai.

Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli and nephew Prithvi Raj at Bastian.

Deepika Padukone at a FICCI event in Delhi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are back in town.

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja were in Delhi on Saturday.

Aayush Sharma dances with girls at Loveratri promotion in Mumbai.

Airport diaries: Yami Gautam, Sunny Leone and Shruti Haasan

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 17:11 IST