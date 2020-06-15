Udaan’s Rajat Barmecha to those saying ‘good things’ about Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Why didn’t you say it when he was there?’

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 17:57 IST

Several actors and film personalities are calling out empty messages of solidarity for actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide on Sunday. Udaan actor Rajat Barmecha has called out those he believes are making unauthentic social media posts.

Rajat took to Instagram to share a video of himself, talking about all the condolences he has been seen on his timeline. “People are saying how the industry has lost such a brilliant actor, how he was such an amazing human being, how my heart aches to see this day. But my problem her is why now? Why you say these things now and you never did that when the person was there? Maybe that was the thing that the person wanted to hear. You didn’t give a f*ck back then,” he said in the video.

Rajat also talked about the brutal reality of the industry where an actor’s worth is judged by how much their film does on a Friday. “When his film Drive came on Netflix and it bombed, people had such awful things to say. When an actor starts his career and a few things go wrong, people are so quick to pull that person down. It doesn’t take you a minute to say that ‘arre career khatam hogaya’, ‘can’t do anything’,” he said. Rajat added that while he doesn’t know what pushed Sushant towards the drastic step, people and their judgements of him could be to blame for ‘1%’ of it.

Udaan released 10 years ago and is considered among the best Hindi films of the decade. However, Rajat did not pick up another big ticket project after it. “For the past 10 years I have answered this question ki ‘Arre Udaan ke baad which is the next big film, when is it coming?’ Did any of you, any person ever, write to me on my social media and ask me what is the grown I have had as a person in the past 10 years?,” he said.

Don’t just say things...mean them! #SushantSinghRajput is no more and suddenly everyone has amazing things to say about him. Where are these people when the person is alive and actually needs to hear something good? Next time...Don’t just fucking say good things...mean them! #RestInPeace #Bollywood #Media #People #Hypocrites #Actor #BeTrue,” he captioned his post.

Rajat’s followers agreed with his video. “Spoken sincerely without mincing any words... I Respect and admire your honesty .. More courage and power to you,” read a comment. “Nobody cares, I tried to talk to my friends and they got angry that I was depressed, no one helps in this you have to fight this on your own,” read another comment.

Actor Kangana Ranaut also shared a similar opinion of Sushant’s death. “He never got acknowledgement for his films, no awards for his films like Kedarnath, Chhichhore and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Films like Gully Boy got all the awards,” she said in a video.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

