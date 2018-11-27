Varun Dhawan drives his new luxury car, Taimur Ali Khan can’t keep his eyes off the cameras

Actor Varun Dhawan was recently spotted in the city driving his new mean machine. The Sui Dhaaga actor was dressed in a black tee and wore a cap as he visited the Maddock office in his new luxury Mercedes car.

Varun Dhawan spotted taking a ride in his new car. (Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan is winning hearts with his cuteness. The little Nawab was spotted by the paparazzi at his playschool in Bandra. Though he is used to the regular media attention, he could not keep his eyes off the camera and tried to call out to the photographer.

Taimur Ali Khan tries to interact with the media. (Viral Bhayani)

A lot of celebs were spotted in and out of the airport too. The one to steal all the attention was Kangana Ranaut who chose grey for her new airport look. The Katti Batti actor walked out in full sleeved silk top and high-waist trousers paired with a checkered overcoat in a darker shade. She complemented the whole look with a matching handbag and stilletoes.

Newlyweds Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula were also spotted at the airport and happily posed for pictures with their fans.

Prince Narula with Yuvika Chaudhary (left) and Kangana Ranaut spotted by the paparazzi at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor were spotted leaving the city. Dressed in a comfy track suit, Rhea did not mind clicking a few selfies as she accompanied her father to an unknown destination. Anil as usual looked dapper in a loose full-sleeved tee-shirt and denims.

Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor spotted at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Diana Penty was also clicked by the paparazzi while arriving at the airport. The diva deserved attention for her stylish airport look in a dramatic floor-length maxi dress that not just accentuated her tall frame but also set an example for comfortable yet chic travel wear. She had paired it with cateye shades and leather handbag.

Diana Penty walks out of the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Actor and dancer Elli Avram was also spotted at the airport and obliged the paparazzi by posing for them. The diva was dressed in crop top and black denims. She kept it sporty in a cap and matching sneakers. Mohenjo Daro actor Pooja Hegde was also spotted at the airport. She looked stylish in a white, short summer dress paired with flats and trendy shades. Aahana Kumra too was spotted in a cool airport look.

Aahana Kumra, Elli Avram and Pooja Hegde snapped at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 20:08 IST