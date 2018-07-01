Veere Di Wedding actor Vishwas Kini: Anurag Kashyap liked my performance

Actor Vishwas Kini created a lot of buzz with his portrayal of the clingy and rich Delhi boy, Bhandari, in Veere Di Wedding. Hailing from a middle-class non film family, the actor says that post the film’s success, things are yet to change for him and for the better.

“Well, they haven’t really changed, it’s too soon for that. The film has come out, and right now, I am in the mode of congratulatory messages. I have been in talks for [film] offers and stuff like that. The industry people knew I was doing this film since a long time because Bollywood is like a small family. In fact, [filmmaker] Anurag Kashyap met me a few weeks back, and said ‘Tere kaam ki toh bahut tareef ho rahi hai’. We aren’t working on any project as now, but I am happy that he has liked my work,” says Vishwas.

Read more: Veere Di Wedding’s Bhandari aka Vishwas Kini: I made Sonam laugh a lot in the look test

Would it have helped him if he was a star kid? “Yes, it definitely would have helped. [Then] it’s very easy to meet people because they have seen you since childhood, you’ve met them, you aren’t someone new or unknown. If for example, Subhash Ghai sir is making a film, he will know ‘iska beta hai’. Now that I have played Bhandari, it’s easy for me to meet people now. Baahar se hota toh mushkil hota. But everyone has to work hard anyway,” Vishwas says.

Every newcomer has a list of dream directors he/she wants to work with. Who all figure on Vishwas’ list?

He reveals, “Oh God... there are so many of them! I had not worked with Shashanka Ghosh (director of VDW) before this film. The way he helped me in understanding the film, he was the best for me. I don’t work with the funda of dream directors. It is only when you get the right script and everything falls into place that a beautiful product comes out.”

Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02