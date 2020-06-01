Veere Di Wedding turns 2, Swara Bhasker shares pic from vibrator scene shoot: ‘I think I knew what I was going to unleash on my life’

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 14:15 IST

The cast of Veere Di Wedding is celebrating two years of the film’s release. Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker took to social media to share pictures from the movies and also some fun behind-the-scenes moments.

Sonam shared a year old post about the film on her Instagram Stories while Swara shared the film’s poster and wrote a long message to go with it. “Two years to the film that was not a ‘chick flick’, the film that broke glass ceilings and the idea that ‘women centric’, the film that proved that girlfriends are the best bros, the film that introduced me to a stellar bunch of boss ladies and the film that gave my trolls a reason to exist- Ungli @rheakapoor @ektarkapoor @ruchikaakapoor only you ladies could’ve pulled this one off! @ghoshshashanka only you could’ve survived this! @kareenakapoorkhan @sonamkapoor @shikhatalsania ONLY YA’LL! #RheaKapoor @nidsmehra #mehulsuri thank you for #SakshiSoni !,” she wrote.

Swara also shared photos and videos from the film’s sets. One picture showed her taking directions from Shashank Ghosh while a video showed her rue her bad luck due to an unknown incident. Swara also shared a picture of herself watching the infamous ‘vibrator scene’ from the movie on the playback monitor. “This was my face when I watched the playback of the famous vibrator scene! I think I subconciously knew what I was going to unleash in my life,” she wrote with the picture.

Swara was mercilessly trolled on social media for the scene ever since the film’s release. Every time she makes a political opinion that does not sit well with her haters, they share pictures of the scene on her Twitter timeline and shame her for it.

Last year, she reacted to a few trolls who made placards for voting in election while shaming her for the masturbation scene. “Awwwwwww!!!!! My trolls are hard at work again, sweating it out in the heat to popularise my name.. You guys are SO dedicated & sweet!!! Don’t mind the slut-shaming guys.. their imagination is a bit limited.. but loving the effort you two,” she had written in her tweet.

Veere Di Wedding also starred Kareena Kapoor and Shikha Talsania. It was about a bunch of friends navigating through different challenges in their lives.

