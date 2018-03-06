 Veteran actor Shammi dies: Fans share old pictures of actor affectionately called ‘Shammi aunty’ | bollywood | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

Veteran actor Shammi dies: Fans share old pictures of actor affectionately called ‘Shammi aunty’

Veteran film and TV actor, Shammi, affectionately known as ‘Shammi Aunty’ in the film industry, has died at the age of 89. Fans took to Twitter to share old pictures of the actor. See them here.

bollywood Updated: Mar 06, 2018 12:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Shammi with Bhavna Balsavar in a still from Dekh Bhai Dekh.
Shammi with Bhavna Balsavar in a still from Dekh Bhai Dekh.

Veteran actor Shammi, affectionately known as ‘Shammi Aunty’ in the film industry, has died at the age of 89. The news came in during the early hours of Tuesday and several celebrities took to social media to express their grief and offer condolences.

Her co-star in 1992’s Khuda Gawah, Amitabh Bachchan praised her for her contribution to the Indian film industry. In his tweet, Bachchan also revealed how her age and illness has caught up with her in the last few years.

Coincidentally, actor Emraan Hashmi had on March 1 shared a throwback image which also featured Shammi. He wrote on Twitter, “Rare pic of my grandmother #Purnima with #Nargis, #NirupaRoy, #Smritibiswas , #Shammi , #Neelam and #Anwarhussain at the annual Holi celebrations in RK studios during the 50s.”

We also found several images from the Hindustan Times archives, which you can see here.

Waheeda Rehman and Shammi with Asha Parekh and Helen. (HT Photo/Yogen Shah)

According to Bollywood personality Ashok Shekhar, Shammi had been ailing since some time. She breathed her last at her Juhu Circle home. Her funeral shall be performed at the Oshiwara cemetery later in the day, Shekhar told IANS.

Shammi, whose real name was Nargis, was a Parsi and the former wife of legendary Bollywood filmmaker, the late Sultan Ahmed.

She became a popular character artist portraying supporting roles of aunt, granny, elder spinster in the family, et al, besides acting for television serials.

Here are some more pictures:

(With agency inputs)

