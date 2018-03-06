Veteran actor Shammi dies: Fans share old pictures of actor affectionately called ‘Shammi aunty’
Veteran film and TV actor, Shammi, affectionately known as ‘Shammi Aunty’ in the film industry, has died at the age of 89. Fans took to Twitter to share old pictures of the actor. See them here.bollywood Updated: Mar 06, 2018 12:27 IST
Veteran actor Shammi, affectionately known as ‘Shammi Aunty’ in the film industry, has died at the age of 89. The news came in during the early hours of Tuesday and several celebrities took to social media to express their grief and offer condolences.
Her co-star in 1992’s Khuda Gawah, Amitabh Bachchan praised her for her contribution to the Indian film industry. In his tweet, Bachchan also revealed how her age and illness has caught up with her in the last few years.
Coincidentally, actor Emraan Hashmi had on March 1 shared a throwback image which also featured Shammi. He wrote on Twitter, “Rare pic of my grandmother #Purnima with #Nargis, #NirupaRoy, #Smritibiswas , #Shammi , #Neelam and #Anwarhussain at the annual Holi celebrations in RK studios during the 50s.”
Rare pic of my grandmother #Purnima with #Nargis, #NirupaRoy, #Smritibiswas , #Shammi , #Neelam and #Anwarhussain at the annual Holi celebrations in RK studios during the 50s. thnx @BombayBasanti #HappyHoli #holi pic.twitter.com/sUPZfi2BPm— emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 1, 2018
We also found several images from the Hindustan Times archives, which you can see here.
According to Bollywood personality Ashok Shekhar, Shammi had been ailing since some time. She breathed her last at her Juhu Circle home. Her funeral shall be performed at the Oshiwara cemetery later in the day, Shekhar told IANS.
Shammi, whose real name was Nargis, was a Parsi and the former wife of legendary Bollywood filmmaker, the late Sultan Ahmed.
She became a popular character artist portraying supporting roles of aunt, granny, elder spinster in the family, et al, besides acting for television serials.
Here are some more pictures:
We are deeply saddened by the demise of veteran actress #Shammi, popular for her spirited and good-humoured performances. She is pictured here as the bride in #Malhar (1951), in which she played the lead role. pic.twitter.com/sQD60SjcSZ— NFAI (@NFAIOfficial) March 6, 2018
‘At 83, to be workless is to be worthless’— Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) March 6, 2018
Actress Shammi passes away at 89, the other #Shammi of Hindi Film Industry known not just for her acting but for her amiable personality and a friendly countenance.
And this is the reason why Bollywood fondly called her Shammi Aunty. pic.twitter.com/rsuaw5mjp7
Veteran film & television actress #Shammi popularly known as Shammi Aunty passes away after prolonged illness. She's acted in over 200 films and TV serials including Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shrimanji Shrimatiji RIP pic.twitter.com/GO2YQvZPkG— Payal Mehta (@payalmehta100) March 6, 2018
RIP to veteran actress, Shammi Ji (1929-2018); almost 225 movies over 6 decades (1951-2012)#Shammi #RIPShammi@SrBachchan @chintskap @AzmiShabana @TheFarahKhan @SimplySajidK pic.twitter.com/aLCl4t6gal— Movies N Memories (@BombayBasanti) March 6, 2018
(With agency inputs)
Follow @htshowbiz for more