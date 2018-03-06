Veteran actor Shammi dies: Fans share old pictures of actor affectionately called ‘Shammi aunty’

Veteran actor Shammi, affectionately known as ‘Shammi Aunty’ in the film industry, has died at the age of 89. The news came in during the early hours of Tuesday and several celebrities took to social media to express their grief and offer condolences.

Her co-star in 1992’s Khuda Gawah, Amitabh Bachchan praised her for her contribution to the Indian film industry. In his tweet, Bachchan also revealed how her age and illness has caught up with her in the last few years.

Coincidentally, actor Emraan Hashmi had on March 1 shared a throwback image which also featured Shammi. He wrote on Twitter, “Rare pic of my grandmother #Purnima with #Nargis, #NirupaRoy, #Smritibiswas , #Shammi , #Neelam and #Anwarhussain at the annual Holi celebrations in RK studios during the 50s.”

We also found several images from the Hindustan Times archives, which you can see here.

Waheeda Rehman and Shammi with Asha Parekh and Helen. (HT Photo/Yogen Shah)

According to Bollywood personality Ashok Shekhar, Shammi had been ailing since some time. She breathed her last at her Juhu Circle home. Her funeral shall be performed at the Oshiwara cemetery later in the day, Shekhar told IANS.

Shammi, whose real name was Nargis, was a Parsi and the former wife of legendary Bollywood filmmaker, the late Sultan Ahmed.

She became a popular character artist portraying supporting roles of aunt, granny, elder spinster in the family, et al, besides acting for television serials.

Here are some more pictures:

We are deeply saddened by the demise of veteran actress #Shammi, popular for her spirited and good-humoured performances. She is pictured here as the bride in #Malhar (1951), in which she played the lead role. pic.twitter.com/sQD60SjcSZ — NFAI (@NFAIOfficial) March 6, 2018

‘At 83, to be workless is to be worthless’

Actress Shammi passes away at 89, the other #Shammi of Hindi Film Industry known not just for her acting but for her amiable personality and a friendly countenance.

And this is the reason why Bollywood fondly called her Shammi Aunty. pic.twitter.com/rsuaw5mjp7 — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) March 6, 2018

Veteran film & television actress #Shammi popularly known as Shammi Aunty passes away after prolonged illness. She's acted in over 200 films and TV serials including Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shrimanji Shrimatiji RIP pic.twitter.com/GO2YQvZPkG — Payal Mehta (@payalmehta100) March 6, 2018

(With agency inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more