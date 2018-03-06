Veteran actor Shammi dead, Amitabh Bachchan leads industry in paying last respects

Veteran actor Shammi, who acted in over 100 films and TV shows, passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday. She was 89. Amitabh Bachchan was among the first few to share the news on social media. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Shammi Aunty .. prolific actress, years of contribution to the Industry, dear family friend .. passes away ..!! A long suffered illness, age ..Sad .. slowly slowly they all go away ...”

Shammi aunty to many in Bollywood, her real name was Nargis Rabadi. She started her career as a leading lady in Malhar and went on to do films such as Jab Jab Phool Khile, Upkaar, Ishaara, Half Ticket and Ittefaq. She was famous for her comic timing and was quite prolific in both TV and cinema.

T 2735 - Shammi Aunty .. prolific actress, years of contribution to the Industry, dear family friend .. passes away ..!!

A long suffered illness, age ..

Sad .. slowly slowly they all go away .. pic.twitter.com/WYvdhZqo8X — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2018

Her career got a second wind in the 90s with the TV boom. Many will remember her as the genial grandmother in shows such as Dekh Bhai Dekh, Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh, Zabaan Sambhal Ke and Shriman Shrimati. She was also seen in films such as Hum Saath Saath Hain; her last film was Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi starring Farah Khan and Boman Irani.

Sunil Dutt’s daughter and Congress leader Priya Dutt tweeted: “Shammi aunty to me and a great actor of yesteryears passed away today. She was my mother’s dear friend and someone we all loved very much. May her soul rest in peace and her laughter and contagious smile rock the heavens. Be In peace with your friends.”

Shammi, aunty to me and a great actor of yesteryears passed away today. She was my mother's dear friend and someone we all loved very much. May her soul rest in peace and her laughter and contagious smile rock the heavens. Be In peace with your friends pic.twitter.com/jFfpmUfVoP — Priya Dutt (@PriyaDutt_INC) March 6, 2018

Designer Sandeep Khosla also shared a photograph of the actor on social media and wrote: “wewillmissyou #you #will#always #remain #special #to #us #RIP#ShammiAunty #1929-2018 #loveyou#abujanisandeepkhosla #bestfriend #guide#family.”

RIP Shammi aunty!