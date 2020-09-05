e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Veteran filmmaker Johnny Bakshi dies at 82, Anupam Kher and Shabana Azmi pay heartfelt tributes

Veteran filmmaker Johnny Bakshi dies at 82, Anupam Kher and Shabana Azmi pay heartfelt tributes

Filmmaker Johnny Bakshi, known for directing Daku Aur Police and Khudai, and producing several films such as Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain, Raavan and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, died on Saturday. He tested negative for Covid-19.

bollywood Updated: Sep 05, 2020 17:32 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ruchi Kaushal
Mumbai
Johnny Bakshi died at 82.
Veteran producer-director Johnny Bakshi passed away on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest at a hospital here. He was 82. Bakshi was admitted to Arogya Nidhi hospital in suburban Juhu on Friday morning after he complained of breathlessness. He was tested for Covid-19, which came out negative.

“He was hospitalised yesterday due to breathlessness and was put on ventilator. The COVID-19 test was conducted and he tested negative for it. He passed away between 1.30-2.00 am due to cardiac arrest,” Bakshi’s daughter Priya told PTI. The filmmaker’s last rites were performed on Saturday at a crematorium here in presence of family members.

In his career spanning over four decades, Bakshi mostly worked as a producer, backing films such as Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain, (1974), Raavan, (1984) and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee (1993).  He has also directed two films Daku Aur Police (1992) and Khudai (1994) starring Rajesh Khanna in the lead. 

Bakshi is survived by sons Brando, Kennedy, Bradman and daughter Priya. On Twitter, actor Anupam Kher paid tributes to the veteran filmmaker, remembering him as a man with the “most infectious laughter”. “Deeply saddened to know about the demise of dear #JohnnyBakshi. He was a very integral part of my early life in Mumbai. As a producer, friend, a supporter and as a motivator. He had the most infectious laughter which made everybody happy around him,” he said.

 

Shabana Azmi also wrote, “Sorry to learn about the passing away of filmaker Johny Bakshi this morning.. Did a film with him Vishwasghat very early in my career. He was invested in cinema.Condolences to the family and friends.”

Filmmaker Kunal Kolhi also condoled Bakshi’s death and said he was a “sweet helpful person”. “Saddened to hear about the passing of #JohnnyBakshi sir. Met him during my days in #PlusChannel with @MaheshNBhatt & @amitkhanna. He was a sweet helpful man. Always smiling. Part of the old guard of the film Industry. RIP sir,” Kohli tweeted.

(With HT inputs)

