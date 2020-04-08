e-paper
Vicky Kaushal lazes on couch in new Instagram pic, brother Sunny tells him to get up and help with chores

Actors Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny left a funny comment on his new Instagram post. Check it out here.

bollywood Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:17 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Actor Vicky Kaushal at the screening of his brother Sunny Kaushal's Amazon Prime web series The Forgotten Army.
Actor Vicky Kaushal at the screening of his brother Sunny Kaushal's Amazon Prime web series The Forgotten Army.(IANS)
         

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has shared a photograph of himself lazing on a couch. Seeing the picture, his brother, actor Sunny Kaushal reacted by saying that he should wake up because their mother wanted them to do some dusting.

Vicky took to Instagram and shared a photograph of himself smiling at the camera, lying on a couch. He captioned the image with a couch and a potato emoji. But what caught the eye was Sunny's comment.

"Uth ja!! Mummy bol rahi hai pankhe saaf ho gaye, ab dusting karni hai... (Get up! Mummy says the fans are clean, so get going with the dusting now)," Sunny commented. Sunny was teasing Vicky over his earlier post in which he mentioned he had been busy cleaning fans.

 

View this post on Instagram

🛋🥔

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Even though Vicky's photograph has over 700000 likes, Sunny's hilarious comment has over 2000 likes on Instagram.

Social media users couldn't stop themselves from replying to Sunny. One said: "Brother goals." Another wrote: "Ur too funny dude."

Also read: Vicky Kaushal is asked if he’s dating Katrina Kaif. He says ‘I don’t want to open up about anything’

"@sunsunnykhez i love reading your replies, its like in every reply you're quoting to him - celebrity hoga bahar, ghar pe toh bhai hai (you maybe a celebrity outside, but at home you're my brother," commented a fan.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Piku maker Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh next. The film is slated to release in January 2021 as of now. He will also be seen playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in a biographical drama directed by Meghna Gulzar, which is also slated to open next year.

