Home / Bollywood / Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra share stunning pics of Supermoon, Sunny Kaushal’s reaction is epic

Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra share stunning pics of Supermoon, Sunny Kaushal’s reaction is epic

Several Bollywood celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra and Ananya Panday shared stunning pictures of the Supermoon on Tuesday.

bollywood Updated: Apr 08, 2020 07:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pictures of the Supermoon shared by Parineeti Chopra and Vicky Kaushal.
Pictures of the Supermoon shared by Parineeti Chopra and Vicky Kaushal.
         

India witnessed a moonlit night on Tuesday as the Supermoon charmed everyone staying in isolation amid coronavirus outbreak. A host of Bollywood celebrities basked in the moonlight and shared breathtaking pictures of one of the biggest and brightest moons of the year on social media.

Vicky Kaushal shared a mesmerising picture of the Mumbai skyline as the big moon shone over the skyscrapers. He captioned it, “View tonight. #supermoon.” However, his brother Sunny Kaushal, who never leaves an opportunity to engage in banter with his brother, commented on it, “Wow! Ek Chand ne doosre Chand ki photo kheechi hai.”

Hindustantimes

Ananya Panday, too, shared a picture of the moon and wrote, “In my defence, the moon was full and I was left unsupervised.”

Parineeti Chopra and Ananya Panday share pictures of the Supermoon.
Parineeti Chopra and Ananya Panday share pictures of the Supermoon.

Parineeti Chopra also shared a similar picture in her Instagram stories. Posting a photo of the night sky and the moon, she captioned it, “Whattawow.”

Kritika Kamra shared a late night picture of the moon as the clouds started taking over. She wrote, “Don’t forget to look at the moon tonight! Phone camera can never do justice..sigh #SuperMoon #SuperPinkMoon.”

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana surprises fan on her birthday, serenades her with song. Watch video

There are a number of variations of the Hindu lunisolar calendar, but for many, this full moon corresponds with the Hanuman Jayanti festival celebrating the birth of Lord Hanuman.

Earlier, the Bollywood stars had shared glimpses from their balconies as they lit oil lamps in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9pm 9 minute call amid the 21-day lockdown. All from Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan to Taapsee Pannu had lit candles or oil lamps to show their solidarity with the PM Modi.

