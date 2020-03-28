Vicky Kaushal posts childhood picture with brother Sunny, gets mocked for his ‘pink cheetah print’

bollywood

Vicky Kaushal shared a very good bond with his younger brother Sunny Kaushal growing up, and the two are often seen engaging in fun banter on social media. Vicky has now shared an unseen childhood picture with his brother, who in response poked fun at Vicky’s fashion choices as a child.

Sharing the adorable picture on Instagram, Vicky wrote, “Good quarantine boys. Wassup brother! @sunsunnykhez.” Sunny didn’t miss the opportunity to pull his brother’s leg and wrote, “Pink cheetah print?? Hmmmm...fashion game on point!” along with fire emojis.

While Vicky is seen sitting on the left in a pink cheetah print shirt and white shorts, biting his lower lip, Sunny is on the right in a white and blue tee and shorts.

Many other friends and fans also loved their childhood picture and showered it with praise. Singer Sophie Choudry called them, “Adorbs!” Actor Nidhi Singh commented, “Aayeee chota Vickyyyy.” A fan of Vicky wrote, “Golu one aap ho (you are the chubbier one).” Another wrote, “Awww most adorable picture of today.”

While Vicky has found his footing in Bollywood after the major success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sunny recently featured in web show, The Forgotten Army. Praising his brother for his work, Vicky had once written a heartfelt note for him that read, “Till a few years back, we used to often record each other’s audition tapes, jam on those scenes and be each other’s critics. To see him flourishing into this confident, mature and honest actor, it just fills my heart with so much happiness and awe. Sunny, you make me so damn proud with your hard work and passion. I know you’ll always keep that fire burning inside you. Shine on, my dearest brother! #TheForgottenArmy streaming now on @primevideoin @sunsunnykhez.”

Sunny also featured in the film Bhangra Paa Le this year and has a few more projects lined up. Meanwhile, Vicky will be seen in Sardar Udham Singh, Takht, The Immortal Ashwatthama and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw biopic.

