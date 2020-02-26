e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot co-actor Akash Dhar on working him: ‘The chemistry and bonding was good’

Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot co-actor Akash Dhar on working him: ‘The chemistry and bonding was good’

Vicky Kaushal’s co-star from Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Akash Dhar talks about working with the actor on the film.

bollywood Updated: Feb 26, 2020 08:35 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Akash Dhar and Vicky Kaushal have known each other since their theatre days.
Akash Dhar and Vicky Kaushal have known each other since their theatre days.
         

Actor Akash Dhar had fun working with actor Vicky Kaushal in the recently-released horror film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

“Working with Vicky was an amazing experience. We have known each other since theatre days so the chemistry and bonding was good. The only challenging part was to enact the horror scenes because everything was on our imagination, as the VFX would take place later,” Akash said.

 

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship also features Bhumi Pednekar. It revolves around an abandoned ship named Sea Bird that lies abandoned along the coast.

“I am very happy that my work is appreciated in the film. it was a very technical and interesting shoot..so a lot of things were happening for the first time for me. But hats off to our director as he was very clear on what he wanted from us in terms of a performance,” Akash added.

Also read: Kajol asked husband Ajay Devgn for a selfie, his hilarious response is now a viral photo

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship just managed to cross Rs 16.36 crore in three days. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: “#Bhoot struggles, doesn’t make the desired noise at ticket window... Witnesses minimal growth on Day 2 and 3... Finds limited patronage at multiplexes... Sustaining well from Mon to Thu is pivotal... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr. Total: Rs 16.36 cr.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Women protesters leave Jafrabad protest site, but only ‘temporarily’
Women protesters leave Jafrabad protest site, but only ‘temporarily’
Water cannons fired at students as they gherao Delhi CM’s home over violence
Water cannons fired at students as they gherao Delhi CM’s home over violence
Data, digital issues set to be part of India-US trade deal
Data, digital issues set to be part of India-US trade deal
Delhi clashes: Cops ‘didn’t respond’ to SOS, judges step in at midnight hearing
Delhi clashes: Cops ‘didn’t respond’ to SOS, judges step in at midnight hearing
In midnight intervention, NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation in north-east Delhi
In midnight intervention, NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation in north-east Delhi
Will undercutting Toyota Fortuner’s pricing help 2020 Endeavour find favour?
Will undercutting Toyota Fortuner’s pricing help 2020 Endeavour find favour?
The Balakot strike was a turning point for India| Opinion
The Balakot strike was a turning point for India| Opinion
Delhi violence: Police chief claims adequate forces; CM Kejriwal meets injured
Delhi violence: Police chief claims adequate forces; CM Kejriwal meets injured
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news