Vidya Balan on why she won’t ever work with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur: ‘Can’t negotiate money with him’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:30 IST

Actor Vidya Balan has revealed why she can’t work with husband, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. She says she prefers to keep her personal and professional lives separate.

She told journalist Anupama Chopra, “Because it’s too much. I could have a problem with my director and producer and argue it out. Actually, I don’t fight, I argue and I reason. But I can’t do that with Siddharth. When it’s so personal, I think because I can fight with Siddharth, I’ll end up fighting with him.”

Vidya Balan during the promotions of her film Mission Mangal. ( IANS )

She continued, “I want to retain the sanctity of our relationship. There have been times when we’ve both passed on a script, even when we liked it. I can’t negotiate money with him. Imagine if he says you should be getting this much, and I say I should be getting ten times more. I’ll say are you under-valuing me? I don’t want to get into that space at all.”

Remembering the days when they were dating, she said, “We were seeing each other during Ghanchakkar. I called up Ronnie [Screwvala] and said that I want to leave, and he said he would make sure that I wouldn’t have to see him during work. In this profession, you can lose objectivity because we work so closely. I don’t want that happen, this is too precious to me.”

Vidya most recently appeared in Mission Mangal, a fictionalised account of India’s Mars Orbiter mission, and the group of scientists behind it. The film has proven to be a box office success, collecting over Rs 200 crore worldwide.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 18:30 IST