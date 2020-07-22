e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Vidya Balan says she was replaced in a ‘dozen South films’, thought her career was done

Vidya Balan says she was replaced in a ‘dozen South films’, thought her career was done

Actor Vidya Balan, recalling professional struggles, has said that there was a point when she was replaced in a dozen South films.

bollywood Updated: Jul 22, 2020 14:21 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Vidya Balan will soon be seen in Shakuntala Devi.
Vidya Balan will soon be seen in Shakuntala Devi. (ANI)
         

Actor Vidya Balan, who will soon be seen in the biopic Shakuntala Devi, has said that she was replaced in about a dozen films in South India, before catching her break in Bollywood. She also said that she used to feel disappointed when people she believed to be friends would say negative things about her.

In an interview to Mid-Day, the actor said that she confides in husband, film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, when she feels low. “Ups and downs are part of life, they don’t happen only when you’re struggling for your first break, even after becoming an actor, I’ve been through very deep lows. Siddharth, I just talk to him about whatever I’m going through,” she said.

Also read: Vidya Balan recounts scarring casting couch incident, says south director asked to go to her hotel room

Asked about the struggles she’s had in her career, the actor continued, “Sometimes you don’t even need anyone to tell you something, you just want to share what you’re going through. So I think, various, various ups and downs. Maybe before I got Parineeta, there was a period of about three years when I got replaced in a dozen South films and nothing I did seemed to be working. I thought maybe my dream of becoming an actor will remain an unrealised one. So that was probably a really low ‘low’. The lowest ‘low’!”

Also read: Vidya Balan says ‘let Sushant Singh Rajput really rest in peace, no one can be blamed if someone decides to take their life’

She also admitted to feeling dejected when she heard people she considered friends saying negative things about her. “I would get hurt by comments from people who I thought were my friends. You know sometimes they’ll say things to put you down and I never understood that. Then I realised they weren’t my friends, they were people I was working with. That realisation comes from experience and maturity. I’ve enjoyed working with a lot of those people but they are not friends,” she said, noting that she doesn’t take offence as easily now.

In Shakuntala Devi, which releases on Amazon Prime video on July 31, the actor plays a mathematician often described as a ‘human computer’.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths
After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths
People more likely to contract Covid-19 at home
People more likely to contract Covid-19 at home
6-day lockdown in Kashmir Valley to stem Covid-19 spread
6-day lockdown in Kashmir Valley to stem Covid-19 spread
Rajasthan Speaker moves Supreme Court against HC order giving breather to Pilot camp
Rajasthan Speaker moves Supreme Court against HC order giving breather to Pilot camp
US asked China to close Houston consulate: Report
US asked China to close Houston consulate: Report
After Congress’ attack over journalist’s death, Mayawati says jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh
After Congress’ attack over journalist’s death, Mayawati says jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh
‘US leading the world in Covid-19 testing, India second’: Donald Trump
‘US leading the world in Covid-19 testing, India second’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In