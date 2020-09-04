Vidyut Jammwal, asked about nepotism, compares himself to ‘beggar knocking at car window’

bollywood

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, speaking about nepotism in the film industry, has compared himself to someone from a desolate field and a beggar knocking on a car window. Vidyut was recently put in the spotlight after his film, Khuda Haafiz, was excluded from Disney+ Hotstar’s virtual event.

In a snippet from a larger interview to BBC Asia Network, shared by Vidyut on his YouTube channel, the actor was asked about the nepotism controversy, specifically the Khuda Haafiz incident. He said, “It is difficult. Who said it is not difficult? You know how it feels when you’re not from the industry? Have you ever been in a car in India and there is a beggar knocking at the window?” He said that people like himself, ‘who come from outside the industry’, are sometimes considered invisible. “The only difference we need to make is not consider other people being invisible,” he said.

He added, “Some fields are watered by the river. Some fields are dead. Someone who comes from the dead fields can’t be destroyed. I am that person.”

On the other hand, Vidyut also said that he loves nepotism. He said, “I believe in this whole thing of nepotism. I love nepotism. If you’re my friend and your son wants to be an actor, I will make sure that he becomes an actor. Otherwise, what am I your friend for? But, I will not stop somebody else. That’s the only change (we need to make).”

In June, Vidyut had written in a tweet that he hadn’t even been invited to participate in Disney+ Hotstar’s event, announcing seven films. Only five were given representation at the event. “A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES,” he wrote.

