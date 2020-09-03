Vidyut Jammwal’s action film Khuda Haafiz gets a sequel, filming begins in 2021

bollywood

Action thriller Khuda Haafiz, fronted by actor Vidyut Jammwal, is getting a sequel, the makers announced on Thursday. The development came a month after the film was released on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on August 14 as theatres remain shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Directed by Faruk Kabir, Khuda Haafiz was inspired from real-life incident from 2008, when a man went out to rescue his wife, abducted and forced into human trafficking in the UAE. The second chapter will take the love story of the lead characters Sameer (Jammwal) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi) forward. Sameer getting his wife back is not the perfect ending of their story, said Jammwal.

IT'S OFFICIAL... Team #KhudaHaafiz - producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, director Faruk Kabir and lead actors #VidyutJammwal and #ShivaleekaOberoi - join hands for #KhudaHaafizChapterII... Will go on floors in the first quarter of 2021. pic.twitter.com/bo8HyMAgxQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 3, 2020

“To adjust and successfully live in the society after the woman has gone through this turmoil is the real beginning of the love story. That’s what we’re planning to showcase in the second chapter,” the actor said in a statement.

Kabir said he always had a sequel in mind, but wanted to wait for the audience’s response.“Khuda Haafiz Chapter II is a more potent and heartfelt love story about how the lead characters come to terms with what has happened to them,” the director added.

Abhishek Pathak of Panorama Studios said the response to Khuda Haafiz was phenomenal and they hope viewers will also embrace the second chapter.

Produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak (Panorama Studios) and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi and Aditya Chowksey, Khuda Haafiz Chapter II is expected to go on floors early next year.

