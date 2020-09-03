e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Vidyut Jammwal’s action film Khuda Haafiz gets a sequel, filming begins in 2021

Vidyut Jammwal’s action film Khuda Haafiz gets a sequel, filming begins in 2021

Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi will reprise their roles as Sameer and Nargis in the second instalment of Khuda Haafiz. The first film was released on Disney+ Hotstar last month.

bollywood Updated: Sep 03, 2020 12:57 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Vidyut Jammwal will be seen in the second part of the action film, Khuda Haafiz.
Action thriller Khuda Haafiz, fronted by actor Vidyut Jammwal, is getting a sequel, the makers announced on Thursday. The development came a month after the film was released on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on August 14 as theatres remain shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Directed by Faruk Kabir, Khuda Haafiz was inspired from real-life incident from 2008, when a man went out to rescue his wife, abducted and forced into human trafficking in the UAE. The second chapter will take the love story of the lead characters Sameer (Jammwal) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi) forward. Sameer getting his wife back is not the perfect ending of their story, said Jammwal.

 

“To adjust and successfully live in the society after the woman has gone through this turmoil is the real beginning of the love story. That’s what we’re planning to showcase in the second chapter,” the actor said in a statement.

Kabir said he always had a sequel in mind, but wanted to wait for the audience’s response.“Khuda Haafiz Chapter II is a more potent and heartfelt love story about how the lead characters come to terms with what has happened to them,” the director added.

Abhishek Pathak of Panorama Studios said the response to Khuda Haafiz was phenomenal and they hope viewers will also embrace the second chapter.

Produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak (Panorama Studios) and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi and Aditya Chowksey, Khuda Haafiz Chapter II is expected to go on floors early next year.

