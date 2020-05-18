Virat Kohli accepts he never formally proposed to Anushka Sharma, says ‘when you love freely...’

bollywood

Cricketer Virat Kohli revealed in an Instagram live session with footballer Sunil Chhetri that he never formally proposed to wife, actor Anushka Sharma. Virat said that there were no doubts about them tying the knot, so a proposal never happened. Sunil posed questions to Virat based on anecdotes he’d got from Anushka herself.

He said, “Mera yeh maanna hai ki agar jab aap life khul ke jeete ho aur pyaar karte ho toh koi special day na toh Valentine’s Day kuch hota hai (I believe that when you life to the fullest and love freely, days like Valentine’s Day are unimportant). Every day can be Valentine’s Day and special. And what Anushka said is completely true, we never felt like we needed to do that, we knew that we were going to marry each other, there were no doubts about it ever. So once we knew that everything is going smooth, we were super excited to start our life together. And organically things went on.”

Virat also admitted that he was ‘self-centred’ before he met Anushka, and that she made him value companionship. He said, “I say that because when she came into my life, everything negative in me changed for good. I have always mentioned that before I met her I was very self centered. Very focused on what I like to do, what I need to do. Having my comfort zone was a big thing.”

He continued, “When you meet a person that you love, you want to do things for the other person. You have to open up. And the constant conversations we always had was -- it is not always thinking about yourself, it is about companionship. And that is something she taught me when she came into my life. I was very self centered before that. My life completely changed because I started looking at her and what can I do for he.”

Anushka, who tied the knot with Virat in 2017, recently made her web debut as producer, with the positively received Amazon thriller Paatal Lok. The series stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag and others.

