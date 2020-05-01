Virat Kohli shares pic from Anushka Sharma’s intimate birthday celebration, says ‘You light up my world’

bollywood

Updated: May 01, 2020 20:18 IST

What better way for Virat Kohli to celebrate his love for Anushka Sharma, than on her birthday. As she turned 32, he took to Instagram to wish her with a romantic post. Sharing a photo of him feeding her a piece of cake, he wrote, “You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you.”

In just half an hour, Virat’s birthday wish for Anushka has garnered nearly a million likes. “Happy Birthday Bhabhi. Wish you a fantastic year ahead. You guys make an awesome partnership. Keep them coming,” one fan wrote. “You both are just adorable,” another wrote.

Virat and Anushka are celebrating her birthday at their Mumbai home, as the nationwide lockdown continues. Earlier in the day, she took to social media to share her birthday wish - for all the suffering in the world to come to an end.

“I wish today, sadness dwindles. I wish today, suffering ends. I know it may not all go away, it does have its own part to play. And the role it dawns comes at a price, with tears and screams and even stifled cries. I wish today, suffering ends. Sadness and suffering have been friends. Suffering is the second act. They play on the same life stage, making you tumble, slip and fall. But after that comes your rise, And rise you will and be so wise. I wish today, sadness dwindles. I wish today, suffering ends,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Recently, during an Instagram live session, Virat said that he was enjoying spending quality time with Anushka. “It is the longest we have spent together at one place since we have been married. We have never been at one place for so long at the same time. It’s bizarre. It’s not a good thing to single out this as an opportunity to spend time. But it is what it is . We have to be positive and we are being cautious. These are strange times,” he told cricketer Kevin Pietersen.

