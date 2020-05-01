Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Her 10 pics with Virat Kohli that can inspire your next couple’s photo session

bollywood

Updated: May 01, 2020 08:14 IST

Anushka Sharma turns 32 years old on May 1 and to celebrate, we are bringing you what her fans love seeing the most--her most adorable pictures with husband Virat Kohli. The actor-cricketer duo are a power couple in every definition of the word and keep making us jealous with their perfect selfies and glam photos.

Anushka and Virat got married in December 2017 in a fairytale wedding in Italy’s Lake Como. When they shared pictures from their secret wedding, it made our hearts explode with how perfect everything was. From their pink and ivory outfits to the decor to the overcast sky, every thing came together to give Anushka and Virat a wedding to remember and us, a wedding to pin to our Pinterest board.

So on Anushka’s birthday, check out these 10 pics of the couple and get inspired for your next photo session with your partner:

Also read: Paatal Lok: Anushka Sharma shares new teaser for her grimy and violent new Amazon series, trailer out May 5

Talking about the first time they met on the sets of a shampoo commercial, Virat said he cracked a bad joke that did not land with Anushka. He was speaking to American television sports reporter Graham Bensinger when he said: “The first time I met her I cracked a joke immediately. I was very nervous and that’s why I cracked a joke because I didn’t know what to do. I was standing on sets and was being all nervous and jittery. I thought I was being funny (when I cracked that joke), and I said something which wasn’t probably the right thing to say. She is tall and she was wearing heels and she was being told that I am not that tall, I am not 6 feet plus or something... she walked in with heels and was looking taller than me and I was like didn’t you get a higher pair of heels. Then she was like ‘excuse me’ and then I was like ‘no, I am just joking’. My joke became such a weird moment for myself. I was such a fool, to be honest. She was so confident, she is on sets regularly.”

Virat also talked about their first date. “It was pretty traditional; we would go out for meals. Eventually you didn’t really have to ask out because both of us knew we liked spending time with each other. I don’t even remember when we thought ‘okay this is the time when the transition is happening’, it was so organic and natural. And it kept getting stronger and stronger. We knew that we just wanted to be with each other.”

When asked about how more and more actors are tying the knot at a young age and the effect it could have had on her career, Anushka said “Our audience is way more evolved than our industry is. Audiences are just interested in seeing actors on screen. They don’t care about your personal lives, whether you’re married or whether you’re a mother. We need to get out of this headspace. I got married at 29, supposedly young for an actress. But I did it because I was in love. (Smiles) And I am in love. Marriage was a natural progression,” she said. Anushka added that while a man never worries about his career when getting married, why should a woman?

Talking about what she likes in Virat, she said: “His honesty is something I deeply value. I’m an honest person and have suffered on account of that. He’s brutally honest too. I’m so happy that I met someone like him because we both lead our lives with complete honesty.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more