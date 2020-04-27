Paatal Lok: Anushka Sharma shares new teaser for her grimy and violent new Amazon series, trailer out May 5

tv

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 12:41 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared yet another teaser for her upcoming series, Paatal Lok. Starring Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag and Jaideep Ahlawat, the series’ trailer will be out on May 5. Anushka is only producing the show through her Clean Slate Films. She will not be a part of the cast.

The new teaser also does not include any scenes featuring the lead characters. It’s mostly full of shots setting up the violent mood of the show. One can almost spot actor Abhishek Banerjee smacking someone in the face with a hammer. Some cockroaches gets stepped on, a child finds a hidden gun, someone wields a sharp knife while another gets beaten up with an iron chain.

It is based on a crime thriller written by Sudip Sharma, who previously worked on Udta Punjab and Anushka’s first production NH10. Tweeting about it, she wrote: “Dohri hai duniya, dohre hain yahan ke log, #PaatalLok yahi hai, kahin aur mat khoj (This a dual world full of double-faced people). Trailer Out On May 5, 11:34am.”

Exploring the dark recesses of immorality, the series aims at being neo-noir entertainment that is inspired by the traditional concepts of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Paatal Lok (netherworld), and delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy.

Earlier this week, Anushka had shared another teaser for the series.Coupled with a sombre narration, the teaser puts a spotlight on the darker side of humanity. Without revealing characters, the video uses dark graphics and animation to paint a sordid picture, and shows how truth and justice are shunned when demons roam the earth in the garb of humans.

In the teaser, a bespectacled and suited newscaster morphs into a ten-headed demon and spreads hatred, and the blind lady of justice is soaked in blood. A park becomes a cemetery and a city catches fire.

The show will be out on May 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

