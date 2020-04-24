Paatal Lok: Anushka Sharma serves a devilish teaser for upcoming Amazon Prime series. Watch

tv

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared the title announcement video of her upcoming production, Paatal Lok. The Amazon Prime Video series stars Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead.

“#PaatalLok ke niyam alag hai. #NewSeriesOnPrime, May 15,” Anuska wrote in her tweet. The video is completely animated and does not reveal any characters from the show. It shows the dark, fiery world which looks much like our own. There, truth and justice are forgotten ideals and ‘demons’ roams the Earth wearing skins of ‘humans’. Images from the videos show the blind lady of justice of fire and a devilish news caster spreading hatred with his words.

Inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld), the neo-noir series delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy.

Fans seem impressed with the first look at the show. “Wow, just wow! I am very impressed by Amazon Prime, tbh, they’re are doing better job than their fellow competitors,” read a comment on YouTube. “Wow... it is going to be one ‘hell’ of amazing show,” wrote another.

Earlier, Anushka had shared another teaser for the show on Wednesday. It shows blood spattering on screen while a voice said, “The countdown has begun. To change the law of the land, a few worms have crept in, who will spread terror and shed blood. They will turn the world into a living hell.” The video hints that the project will be gory. In the end of the clip, out of the blooded screen appears a silhouette with a sharp blunt weapon -- suggesting that he will be the person behind the bloodshed.

The project is said to be a cop-based crime drama and although produced by her banner, Clean Slate Films, Anushka will not act in the show. The series is created by NH10 writer Sudip Sharma, and is said to be an investigative thriller that also acts as a scathing commentary of modern day Indian society and politics.

While the new clips do not show any actors, Amazon’s sizzle reel for the year which was released in January, gave a sneak peek into the show. In it, Jaydeep was seen as a policeman while Neeraj seem to be playing a politician.

