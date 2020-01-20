e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / TV / Amazon Prime shares first look at multiple Indian series including Saif’s Dilli, Abhishek’s Breathe 2, Manoj’s The Family Man 2. Watch

Amazon Prime shares first look at multiple Indian series including Saif’s Dilli, Abhishek’s Breathe 2, Manoj’s The Family Man 2. Watch

Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Amol Palekar and many other Bollywood actors will soon be seen in new Amazon Prime series.

tv Updated: Jan 20, 2020 14:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Dilli while Four More Shots Please will return with a second season. Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in Breathe 2.
Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Dilli while Four More Shots Please will return with a second season. Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in Breathe 2.
         

Amazon Prime Video has shared a sizzle reel for multiple new Indian shows and new seasons of returning shows. The three-minute video features snippets and first looks of new characters and storylines of shows such as The Family Man season 2,Mirzapur season 2 and others.

First on the list is Amazon India’s most popular show, Mirzapur. Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal and others return while Vijay Varma of Gully Boy joins the cast. Also returning for a second season are the ladies of Four More Shots Please--Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J.

 

The second season of Breathe replaces R Madhavan with Abhishek Bachchan. He is pitted against Amit Sadh while Saiyami Kher and Nithya Menen join the cast. The reel also includes a first look at Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man season 2. While he makes a return, new entry Samantha Akkinneni is also partially seen in the video.

Next up are new series such as Sanjay Kapoor’s mystery The Last Hour, Bandish Bandits featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Atul Kulkarni and the much anticipated Dilli, featuring Saif Ali Khan in the lead with Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover and Sarah Jane Dias.

Also read: Shweta Bachchan says goodbye to mother-in-law Ritu Nanda in heartfelt tribute: ‘Will miss you dearly’

Also on the list is a gritty crime thriller called Pataal Lok, with Jaydeep Ahlawat. Next is Gormint starring Manav Kaul and Amol Palekar. The show may be the political satire that Irrfan Khan and AIB were planning a few years ago, but dropped out of.

Other Amazon projects such as Inside Edge season 2 is already out while The Forgotten Army will release this Friday. Surprisingly, the second season of Amazon’s most critically acclaimed Indian series, Made In Heaven, was not teased in the video.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
SC dismisses plea of Delhi gang-rape convict who claimed he was a minor in 2012
SC dismisses plea of Delhi gang-rape convict who claimed he was a minor in 2012
NGO owner Brajesh Thakur, 18 others convicted in Bihar shelter home case
NGO owner Brajesh Thakur, 18 others convicted in Bihar shelter home case
Silent strategist Nadda rises to the helm in BJP
Silent strategist Nadda rises to the helm in BJP
How Sukhoi-30 fighter jets will help check Chinese footprint in Indian Ocean
How Sukhoi-30 fighter jets will help check Chinese footprint in Indian Ocean
CM Uddhav to hold meeting to resolve controversy over Sai Baba’s birthplace
CM Uddhav to hold meeting to resolve controversy over Sai Baba’s birthplace
Modified limited-edition Lamborghini worth $2.5 million ruined in fire
Modified limited-edition Lamborghini worth $2.5 million ruined in fire
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Delhi Elections 2020 l Bijli-paani-school or CAA, Modi: What’ll Delhi vote on?
Delhi Elections 2020 l Bijli-paani-school or CAA, Modi: What’ll Delhi vote on?
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News