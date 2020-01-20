Amazon Prime shares first look at multiple Indian series including Saif’s Dilli, Abhishek’s Breathe 2, Manoj’s The Family Man 2. Watch

tv

Amazon Prime Video has shared a sizzle reel for multiple new Indian shows and new seasons of returning shows. The three-minute video features snippets and first looks of new characters and storylines of shows such as The Family Man season 2,Mirzapur season 2 and others.

First on the list is Amazon India’s most popular show, Mirzapur. Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal and others return while Vijay Varma of Gully Boy joins the cast. Also returning for a second season are the ladies of Four More Shots Please--Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J.

The second season of Breathe replaces R Madhavan with Abhishek Bachchan. He is pitted against Amit Sadh while Saiyami Kher and Nithya Menen join the cast. The reel also includes a first look at Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man season 2. While he makes a return, new entry Samantha Akkinneni is also partially seen in the video.

Next up are new series such as Sanjay Kapoor’s mystery The Last Hour, Bandish Bandits featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Atul Kulkarni and the much anticipated Dilli, featuring Saif Ali Khan in the lead with Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover and Sarah Jane Dias.

Also on the list is a gritty crime thriller called Pataal Lok, with Jaydeep Ahlawat. Next is Gormint starring Manav Kaul and Amol Palekar. The show may be the political satire that Irrfan Khan and AIB were planning a few years ago, but dropped out of.

Other Amazon projects such as Inside Edge season 2 is already out while The Forgotten Army will release this Friday. Surprisingly, the second season of Amazon’s most critically acclaimed Indian series, Made In Heaven, was not teased in the video.

