Ali Fazal confirms Mirzapur season two, teases when fans can expect it

Ali Fazal on Thursday confirmed the second season of the ensemble gangster drama, Mirzapur, will arrive next year. The actor, who plays gun-toting gangster Guddu Pandit in the Amazon Prime Video series, revealed that the follow-up to the show is expected to arrive in early 2019.

"About season 2, hopefully early next year. We are hoping to bring you back to the world of Mirzapur. So early next year we would but before season 2 I have some film commitments to finish both here and abroad and yeah, then after that we will begin," Fazal said in a statement.

Actors Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Divyendu Sharma and Rasika Dugal at a press conference during the promotions of their upcoming film Mirzapur. (IANS)

The nine-episode series, produced under the banner Excel Entertainment, also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Diveyndu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi in key roles.

Mirzapur season one started streaming from November 16. Hindustan Times’ negative review stated: “Mirzapur has neither the intelligence nor the empathy to make any sort of meaningful statement about (a) very real, and very upsetting reality. Instead, it makes the most egregious mistake of glorifying certain aspects of UP gangland culture.”

