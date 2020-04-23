Anushka Sharma calls herself ‘bewakoof ladki’ for not getting Instagram game right, Virat Kohli helps her out

bollywood

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a hilarious video of herself struggling with an Instagram filter. In the video, she is seen trying out the popular ‘gibberish filter’ in which one has to guess what seemingly gibberish word could mean.

She gets the cue: ‘stir range earth inks’ and tries to say it out loud multiple times, never quite getting it right. She finally lands on ‘strange things’ but it was her cricketer husband Virat Kohli who tells her the right answer: ‘Stranger Things’. While he cannot be seen in the video, one could hear him say the words off camera. Disappointed about not getting the right answer, Anushka termed herself ‘bewakoof ladki’.

Virat and Anushka spoke about their lives and careers on Tuesday in an online session with students on how to get motivated. “To be honest the patience bit I have learnt ever since me and Anushka met each other. I was a very impatient before,” he said. “The learnings from one another that we have had, looking at her personality, looking at her composure in situations has really inspired me to fight it out. Even when things are tough you have to swallow your ego and keep being there in adversity, keep fighting your way out and eventually you will find a way,” he had added.

Talking about life in lockdown and how they have been keeping fit, Anushka said, “We, honestly, are not doing anything different from what we normally do. I think Virat and me are people who don’t believe in diets and we just have a lifestyle which is very healthy. We have always been like that.”

