Virat Kohli thanks Anushka Sharma for switching on lights during live chat with AB de Villiers: ‘Thanks my love’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 09:44 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma is every bit a considerate wife to her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. It was evident on Friday when Virat was conducting an Instagram Live with AB de Villiers. A sweet gesture by Anushka made Virat smile.

As it grew dark out during their chat, Anushka walked into the room and switched on the lights. Looking up from his phone towards Anushka, he said, “Thanks my love.” Virat also gave her lovely smile. Like always, their fans loved seeing this classic #Virushka moment unfold online. “Pure love,” a fan called it, “Fav couple,” said another. “They are couple goals,” read another comment.

Anushka has been keeping Virat busy during the lockdown with fun Instagram challenges. Anushka posted a video on Instagram story, as she gave Instagram’s viral Guess The Gibberish filter a shot. However, she failed to come up with the right word but got some help from Virat.

Guess The Gibberish filter works by showing you seemingly meaningless words, until you can crack it and arrive at the correct phrase. A user gets 10 seconds to figure out the right words. The filer was created by a user named @gu_christopher, and has caught on.

In more videos, Virat was quickly able to guess the right word while Anushka struggled. Marvelling at his skill, she wrote, “Ladke ko sab pata hai (the boy knows everything).”

On Friday, Anushka announced the release date of her upcoming production, Amazon Prime Original series, Paatal Lok. “From the underbelly comes a crime thriller that will change how you look at the world you live in. #PaatalLok #NewSeriesOnPrime, May 15,” she wrote while sharing a short teaser clip for the show.

