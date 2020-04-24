Anushka Sharma is mighty impressed by Virat Kohli’s skills at guessing gibberish: ‘Ladke ko sab pata hai’

bollywood

If Virat Kohli ever gets bored of cricket, he can totally pursue a career as wife Anushka Sharma’s gibberish translator, considering how good he is at it. Like all of Instagram right now, Anushka is also obsessed with the ‘Guess The Gibberish’ challenge on the app. However, it’s usually not her but Virat who ends up guessing the right answer.

On Thursday night, Anushka shared multiple new videos on her Instagram Stories of her taking up the challenge while Virat worked out next to her. Anushka had to guess ‘Hue own lee leaf ones’ when Virat quickly screamed, “You only live once.” Anushka was impressed by his skills and wrote, “Ladke ko sab pata hai (the boy knows everything).” In another video, Virat made the right guess while lifting weights.

Anushka also tagged Karan Johar in her videos, letting him know that she is also quite good at it, unlike what he had said to her. Even Karan conceded defeat.

Yesterday, her gibberish filter read: “Stir Range Earth Inks”. In the video, she is seen repeating the sentence and finally decides the correct answer to be “Strange Things”, but the reply is actually “Stranger Things”. Seeing her guess is wrong, Anushka calls herself “Bewakoof ladki”.

Guess The Gibberish filter works by showing you seemingly meaningless words, until you can crack it and arrive at the correct phrase. A user gets 10 seconds to figure out the right words. The filer was created by a user named @gu_christopher, and has caught on.

Anushka is all set to come up with a new web series as producer on Amazon Prime Video web series, bankrolled by her production house Clean Slate Company.

