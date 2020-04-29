Vishal Bhardwaj mourns friend Irrfan Khan: ‘A part of me has died with him’

bollywood

National award-winning filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, a frequent collaborators with the late Irrfan Khan, says the sudden demise of the actor has torn him apart. “I feared that he would be gone much before his time but didn’t expect that it will be so devastating and ravaging to me personally. It feels as if I am torn into two parts. A part of me has died with him,” said Vishal. He was one of the few friends who could attend Irrfan’s funeral. Tigmanshu Dhulia was in attendance.

Vishal has directed Irrfan in films such as Maqbool, Haider and 7 Khoon Maaf. According to unconfirmed sources , the filmmaker had planned a film bringing together the Piku pair of Irrfan and Deepika Padukone. But that was not to be.

Irrfan had been admitted in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection on Tuesday and passed away on Wednesday. The actor has been ailing ever since he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour a while back and has been under medical attention for the same. He even went abroad for treatment.

Shoojit Sircar shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.”

His family said in a message, “I trust, I have surrendered. These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, ‘As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it’.”

