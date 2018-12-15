Watch Aamir Khan play a Gujarati in new video, haggle with Pankaj Tripathi

Actor Aamir Khan has shared a new video that shows him with the internet’s current favourite actor Pankaj Tripathi. The video is an ad for a DTH brand.

Aamir stars as a Gujarati man in the video, bewildered by the low prices of the DTH connection. He is seen haggling with Pankaj, who plays a shopkeeper in the video, asking him to raises the prices a bit. “Thoroughly enjoyed shooting this! Was an absolute pleasure to work with Suresh Triveni and of course @TripathiiPankaj. Big thank you to Aatish and JD for helping me out with the accent! #SachMein @starindia,” he captioned the video.

Thoroughly enjoyed shooting this! Was an absolute pleasure to work with Suresh Triveni and of course @TripathiiPankaj. Big thank you to Aatish and JD for helping me out with the accent!#SachMein @starindia pic.twitter.com/OhCAOR9UWg — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 15, 2018

Aamir was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan with Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. The film failed to do well at the box office. He even apologised for it. “I think we went wrong and I would like to take full responsibility for that. We tried very hard to make a good film and we didn’t hold back from putting in our entire effort, but somewhere or the other we went wrong. There are people who have liked the film and we are thankful to them, but they are in a minority. Most people didn’t like our film -- we are aware of that,” he said in November at the second edition of Cinestaan India’s Storyteller Script Contest 2018.

Over the years, Aamir Khan has had a loyal audience which he has earned through films like Taare Zameen Par, Ghajini, 3 Idiots and PK. “I want to apologise to my audience also as this time I wasn’t able to entertain them. I know people came in theatres with a lot of expectations but they didn’t enjoy the film.

“Audience is free to say what they feel about the film. What I can say is that we certainly tried our level best and I am feeling really bad that we didn’t succeed in entertaining the audience. So, next time we will try harder.”

Meanwhile, Pankaj’s performed was praised by all in Stree. His show Mirzapur was also liked by the views. He will be seen Luka Chuppi with Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan. It released on March 1.

