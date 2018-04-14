What’s in Aishwarya Rai, Pharrell Williams’ fridge? BTS video tells you

A new video gives a sneak peek into all the fun Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Pharrell Williams had during their Vogue magazine cover photoshoot. The actor and the singer struck some cool poses and answered questions about each other.

Pharrell and Aishwarya introduced themselves at the beginning of the video and told the viewers what they were up to - shooting for the April issue of Vogue India. They were asked if ‘becoming a parent has changed them as artistes,’ to which Pharrell said, “Yes and no, I feel like we are always ever evolving”. Aishwarya said, “I agree with what he says, change is the only constant.”

The two were then asked about the one thing you could always find in their refrigerators, Pharrell said ‘water’ while Aishwarya said ‘chocolates.’

And then Aishwarya was asked what her favourite song is and at the risk of ‘embarrassing’ Pharrell, she said ‘Happy,’ his most popular song.

They also struck their own versions of the Vogue pose. Pharrell did the ‘watch’ while Aishwarya joined her hands in a ‘namaste’.

Aishwarya and Pharrell featured on the stylish new cover of the magazine. Pharrell is dressed in colourful sweats, reminiscent of the Holi he celebrated with Ranveer Singh in Mumbai this year while Aishwarya is seen in a blush blue bodycon dress with gigantic frills on one shoulder and at the bottom. The two strike a pose as he holds her by the waist and she tugs at the drawstring of his hoodie.

In her interview to the magazine, Aishwarya revealed how difficult it is for her to take time out for shoots and interviews. “I spend all my time with Aaradhya (her daughter), and I have one nanny, by choice. I read comments saying, “Ah, she must have an army of help” and I understand the perception, but I choose this way, which means life is always busy. I respect homemakers for the endless work they do,” she said.

Aishwarya will soon be seen with Anil Kapoor in Fanne Khan. She has also been approached for the remake of Woh Kaun Thi?

