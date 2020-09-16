When Anupam Kher had a beer with Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel, and evening unfolded in ‘slow-motion’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 18:56 IST

Actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share a picture of his meeting with Robert De Niro and Harvey Keitel in New York City. He narrated the story of how the three of them came together that evening.

He wrote in his caption, “Story of this pic: I had an appointment with Mr Robert De Niro and he had asked me to meet him in his Greenwich Hotel in TriBeCa. I reached there half an hour before time! Excited! Every meeting with him feels like a landmark. He met me in the lobby of the hotel wearing a black shirt. Secretly I was happy that I was also wearing a black shirt. He said let’s go for a walk. For a walk? Just the two of us?? Wow!! After walking a couple of blocks he got a call and I heard him saying in the phone, ‘Sure we will join you. Yes !! Its me and Anupam!!’”

Anupam added, “He continued speaking in the phone. I was thrilled. Then he asked me if i mind having a beer with him and his friend? On that day I realised what it actually means to be saying ‘I have no mind to mind.’ Then on a #RoadSide cafe I saw a gentleman waiting for us. Also wearing a black shirt. I am introduced to this familiar face behind the glasses by Mr De Niro. And it is the legendary actor Harvey Keitel. The rest of the evening for me was in slow motion. Jai Ho!”

The picture shows all three actors, smiling for the camera, wearing black. Anupam often posts pictures of himself with De Niro, whom he considers his idol. The two worked together in the film Silver Linings Playbook, directed by David O Russell and starring Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper. De Niro and Keitel recently appeared together in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman.

Also read: Anupam Kher turns 65, celebrates birthday with Hollywood actor Robert De Niro, watch video

Earlier this year, Anupam shared a video of himself, celebrating his birthday in New York with De Niro. He wrote on his post, “Nothing can be more magical for an actor than to be able to spend quality time on your birthday with the #GodOfActing #RobertDeNiro third year in a row. I am humbled that Mr. De Niro was gracious enough to accept my lunch invitation. It was magnificent.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more