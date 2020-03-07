Anupam Kher turns 65, celebrates birthday with Hollywood actor Robert De Niro, watch video

bollywood

As senior Bollywood actor Anupam Kher turned 65 on Saturday, he celebrated the special day with veteran Hollywood actor Robert De Niro in New York. The two actors have shared the screen in Silver Linings Playbook in 2012.

Terming De Niro as ‘god of acting,’ Kher took to Twitter to share the insights from his birthday celebrations with De Niro as he shared a video. In the video, Kher and De Niro are seen dining-in when a miniature chocolate cake is brought to their tables and they start singing the birthday song for him. “Thank You it means a lot that you are in with me,” said Kher after the birthday song is over.

De Niro is then seen asking Kher to proceed towards the customary cake cutting and making a wish while blowing the candle. “Nothing can be more magical for an actor than to be able to spend quality time on your birthday with the #GodOfActing #RobertDeNiro third year in a row. I am humbled that Mr. De Niro accepted my lunch invitation. It was magnificent,” he tweeted along with the video.

Many of his contemporaries took to Twitter to wish him on his birthday. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha extended his birthday wishes for Kher with a series of tweets. “Warm & loving birthday wishes for a versatile & matured actor, fine human being, a social activist at times#AnupamKher. A self-made man in films & society having made his presence felt in regional films, international films & tv sitcoms with his true sense of commitment & dedication,” tweeted Sinha.

Warm & loving birthday wishes for a versatile & matured actor, fine human being, a social activist at times#AnupamKher. A self made man in films & society having made his presence felt in regional films, international films & tv sitcoms with his true sense of commitment & — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 7, 2020

The Kalicharan actor also lauded Kher for his renowned biographical play Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai.

“He wrote & played himself in his most popular & talked about biographical play ‘Kucch bhi ho sakta hai’. He has been a great TV host too. May you be blessed with happiness, prosperity & many more new ventures in the future ahead. Happy birthday,” read his another tweet.

Another senior actor Rishi Kapoor also took to Twitter to extend birthday wishes to his Vijay co-star. “Wish you a great birthday Anupam, God Bless!” tweeted Kapoor along with a collage of his and Kher’s pictures.

Wish you a great birthday Anupam,God Bless! pic.twitter.com/DWvmn4ZMve — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 7, 2020

Megastar Anil Kapoor also wished his Tezaab actor by sharing a picture of himself with Kher. “Happy Birthday, @AnupamPKher! My dearest friend since 35 years & counting. We argue, laugh, make fun of ourselves, talk about films, food and fools in the world! There’s no one like you & there never will be. Your talent is unmatched. Love you always!” Anil Kapoor tweeted along with the picture.

Happy Birthday, @AnupamPKher! My dearest friend since 35 years & counting. We argue, laugh, make fun of ourselves, talk about films, food and fools in the world! There’s no one like you & there never will be. Your talent is unmatched. Love you always! pic.twitter.com/HHC0E3nVwn — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 7, 2020

Kher is a senior actor who has featured in scores of blockbuster movies in Indian cinema as well as Hollywood. Some of his notable films include, A Wednesday, Karma and Saaransh.

