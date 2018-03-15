When Radhika Apte slapped her co-star for misbehaving with her on a film set

Radhika Apte isn’t the kinds to take nonsense from anybody. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, while speaking to Neha Dhupia on her Colors Infinity chat show, Radhika revealed an episode when she actually slapped her co-star for misbehaving with her.

The incident happened when she was on the sets of her Tamil film. Her co-star, a popular Tamil actor, began tickling her feet. An irate Radhika instinctively slapped him. She was quoted as saying, “It was my first day on the set and a famous south actor started to tickle my feet. I was stunned as we’d never met before and I instinctively slapped him.”

Radhika was recently trolled for a picture she posted on Instagram, where she was sporting a bikini. The actor chose not to respond to the criticism.

On the career front, she has just starred in Balki-directed PadMan with Akshay Kumar. The film was well received and has already raked in Rs 81 crore (approx) in domestic market, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

#SonuKeTituKiSweety is now the SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018, after #Padmaavat... Crosses #PadMan [approx ₹ 81 cr]… [Week 3] Fri 2.27 cr, Sat 4.12 cr. Total: ₹ 82.10 cr. India biz... SUPER-HIT... #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2018

Radhika is also gearing up for her web series debut with Netflix India’s Sacred Games, as per an India Today report. Sacred Games is the first Indian Netflix original and is based on Vikram Chandra’s book by the same title. It is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap and star Saif Ali Khan in the lead.

