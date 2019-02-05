Who clicked Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ intimate photo? Nick’s new video answers Twitter’s question

Trust Twitter to get its kicks out of the most innocent of things. The latest to face trolling – albeit good-natured, hilarious kinds – is the ‘it’ couple of the moment, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple enjoyed Super Bowl in style on Monday, sharing photos and videos of their celebrations.

The day started with Nick, Priyanka, his brother Joe Jonas with fiancée Sophie Turner sipping beer in a make-shift beer tower. Priyanka called it the “Super Bowl hang,” while Nick wrote in the caption, “Happy super bowl Sunday everyone! Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas made this incredible winter tundra hang full of cold refreshing beers! Life is good.”

The picture showed Priyanka in a white robe, catching a nap in Nick’s arms while he watches the Super Bowl. “Home,” she captioned the picture. But Twitter users decided to crack a few jokes at their expense. “Does your photographer stay your Home?,” wrote one. “Cctv footage?,” guessed another. “Always wonder how these celebrities put supposedly candid pictures of their most personal moments on Twitter/Insta with nice cosy captions when actually there’s always a third person taking the snap ...this is so ridiculous craving for attention exercise,” wrote one.

Twitter users were perplexed just who shot Nick and Priyanka inside their home. While some suggested maybe a stalker, others suggested an automated or timed camera. Check out more reactions:

I must warn you that there is someone else in the room clicking your pics without your knowledge. #JK https://t.co/aq6caTpjIc — Rohit 🇮🇳 (@KoshurRohit) February 4, 2019

But then there is another person in the room. Taking pictures. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 4, 2019

There have been automated cameras....now there are smart cameras that can be remotely controlled and set. It can even sync with other devices. #IR4 — D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) February 4, 2019

However, despite what the photo looked like, Priyanka and Nick were not alone at home. They were surrounded by friends and family as this video by Nick suggests.

Priyanka Chopra is in California with Nick and his family as well as mother, Madhu Chopra. She shared a photo with her and niece Krishna Sky. “Winter diaries... family,” she captioned the photo. Meanwhile at the Super Bowl, New England Patriots beat Los Angeles Rams to clinch their sixth NFL title.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 13:37 IST