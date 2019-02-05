Sushmita Sen attends family wedding with boyfriend Rohman, dances to Chunari Chunari with groom. Watch

Sushmita Sen, her daughter Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl are currently in Delhi to attend a wedding in the actor’s family. Sushmita has been sharing pictures from the wedding and looks in a celebratory mood on Monday.

In one particular video, she is seen dancing with her nephew, who happens to be the bridegroom too. They can be seen dancing to a hit number from Biwi No 1, Chunari Chunari. Dressed casually in a pair of black jeans, t-shirt and a jacket, Sushmita and her nephew Shiv are in their elements.

Sharing the video, she wrote: “#chunarichunari This seems to be one of Shiv’s favourite songs for he knows all the steps!!! And his beautiful bride Rukman @rukmandhawan definitely has the BEST official wedding photo with yours truly, Good job Alisah #cherished @aaradhikachopra love you guys!!!! mmmuuuaaah.”

In one of the pictures, shared by Sushmita, she is seen wearing a Neeta Lulla crafted black sari, which she has teamed with emerald studded jewellery.

Sharing this picture, she wrote: “And then, she was ready!!! Thank you @neeta_lulla for this GORGEOUS saree, so in love!!! And uffffff the touch of #emerald @anmoljewellers always royal.”

She also shared a picture in which she sports a veil and adds that this is the avatar in which Rohmal likes her the most.

Sushmita Sen dances with the bride Rukman.

Sushmita, who had been away from the big screen for a while now, is often seen walking the ramp. She has been in the news for the loved-up photos she shares with Rohman, whom she met in September last year at a fashion show. At a Neeta Lulla show later in the year, Rohman was seen cheering enthusiastically as Sushmita walked the ramp. The duo recently attended Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s son’s wedding in Jaipur.

Rohman is a popular model, who has walked the ramp for a number of top designers including Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Shantanu and Nikhil and Manish Malhotra among others.

