Why does Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 look like a ripoff of Rambo and Kshanam?

The violence seen in the trailer of Baaghi 2 seems hypnotic in its intensity. Actor Tiger Shroff fights with as much choreographed ferocity as he dances.

There isn’t much dancing in the trailer of Baaghi 2, though I am sure there is going to be some dancing. A Tiger Shroff film without dancing is like Agra without the Taj Mahal.

The plot inspired by the Telugu hit Kshanam seems to have taken off into another zone altogether. In fact, this is not Kshanam at all. Apart from the basic plotline - heroine sends a distress call to hero to rescue her kidnapped daughter - there is no similarity in the setting, tone or execution.

While actor Adivi Sesh in Kshanam relied more on his instincts and intellect to get to the bottom of the mystery, Tiger’s performance is openly physical as he goes about pounding his adversaries to a pulp. This is ‘pulp friction’ at its most extreme.

The trailer gives no pause for thought as Tiger ploughs through his enemies. What we see is the heightened level of confidence that Tiger has acquired for the camera. His physique is more sinewy, his movements are more controlled, and his voice is deeper and more gravelly.

There is an abundance of ‘Ramboesque’ action in the rugged wilderness of the green forests shot with a texture of danger. This is a vehicle for a young actor who has been working on himself to improve his skills and screen presence.

Tiger has tremendous support in the cast from his co-actors, be it Deepak Dobriyal or Manoj Bajpayee. Good to see Manoj back doing his strong supportive stint after failing miserably as frontsman in Aiyaary.

And yes, the talented Prateik Babbar makes a fleeting one-shot appearance as a sidekick high on drugs.

