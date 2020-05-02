e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Will Smith, Mick Jagger to join Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra in Covid-19 India relief concert

Will Smith, Mick Jagger to join Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra in Covid-19 India relief concert

Rockstar Mick Jagger and actor Will Smith will join several Bollywood stars in Sunday’s Covid-19 relief concert for India.

bollywood Updated: May 02, 2020 15:18 IST
Agence France-Presse
Will Smith poses with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar during a recent visit to India.
Will Smith poses with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar during a recent visit to India.
         

Rock legend Mick Jagger and Hollywood's Will Smith will be among dozens of international and Bollywood stars taking part in a four-hour concert Sunday to raise funds for the battle against coronavirus in India, where the number of cases is surging.

The country's cricket captain Virat Kohli, actors Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan are some of the top domestic names set to perform or read messages from their homes. Organised by Bollywood directors Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, the show will be live-streamed by Facebook and pay tribute to workers fighting the pandemic.

It aims to raise millions of dollars for more than 100 groups providing food and other essential services during the crisis. Concert organisers said the money was needed "for those who have no work and no home and do not know where their next meal is coming from".

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Akshay Kumar to be part of Zoya Akhtar-Karan Johar’s Covid-19 relief concert

India's 1.3 billion people have been under lockdown since March 25 with the restrictions, while recently eased, set to last until at least May 17. The shutdown has especially hit millions of migrant workers stranded in cities with little food or money. Special trains were being organised Saturday to help thousands of labourers finally return home.

India has so far reported 37,335 coronavirus cases and 1,218 deaths, with more than 2,000 new infections in the last 24 hours. Experts fear a lack of testing and poor reporting procedures mean the death toll is much higher.

The government has announced a string of special activities to rally support for frontline workers. The Indian Air Force is set to stage a flypast Sunday and military helicopters will shower petals on hospitals caring for coronavirus patients. Navy warships will also put on a special display.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
‘Criminal waste’: Cong attacks Central Vista project after 2 key approvals
‘Criminal waste’: Cong attacks Central Vista project after 2 key approvals
Domestic, international flight ops suspended till May 17
Domestic, international flight ops suspended till May 17
LIVE| PM meets Sitharaman, Shah over second economic stimulus package: Report
LIVE| PM meets Sitharaman, Shah over second economic stimulus package: Report
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
If I bat for an hour, you’ll see a big one: How Dravid spelt doom for Pak
If I bat for an hour, you’ll see a big one: How Dravid spelt doom for Pak
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news