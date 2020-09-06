‘Will Sushant Singh Rajput be pleased with treatment given to Rhea Chakraborty?’: Shatrughan Sinha asks actor’s fans

bollywood

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 17:44 IST

Actor Shatrughan Sinha has posed a question to Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans, asking if the late actor will be pleased by the treatment given to his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea, who is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau, was mobbed on Sunday as she arrived for questioning by the NCB.

“I don’t know the girl. But I do know that she was close to Sushant Singh Rajput. I want to ask Sushant’s fans: do you think he would be pleased with the treatment being given to her?” Shatrughan told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, saying that law should take its own course.

He also responded to those voicing their opinions on the issue. “I’ve noticed there are many elements voicing their opinion on the Sushant case. Some of them haven’t been in the news for a while. They see this as their chance to become relevant again. That’s really sad.”

Rhea and Sushant were in a relationship for over a year. Sushant was found dead on June 14. The 28-year-old arrived at the agency’s office in the Ballard Estate area at 12 noon. The agency has said it wants to question Rhea, the main accused in the death case, to take the probe forward in the case.

A team of the agency had early morning visited her home to serve summons to her for joining the probe, officials said. The agency has said it also wants to confront Rhea with Showik, Miranda and Sawant in order to ascertain their individual roles in this alleged drug racket after it obtained mobile phone chat records and other electronic data that suggested some banned drugs were allegedly being procured by these people.

Rhea, in interviews given to multiple TV news channels, has said that she has never consumed drugs herself. She had, however, claimed that the late actor used to consume marijuana.

The NCB, over the last two days, has arrested her younger brother Showik Chakraborty (24), Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and Dipesh Sawant, a member of the actor’s personal staff, in this case. It is claimed that Miranda told NCB investigators that he used to procure bud or curated marijuana for the late actor’s household.