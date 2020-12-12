e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Woman proposes marriage to Tiger Shroff, he says ‘Maybe in a few years, when I can support you’

Woman proposes marriage to Tiger Shroff, he says ‘Maybe in a few years, when I can support you’

Tiger Shroff received a wedding proposal during his AMA session. The actor’s level-headed answer left his fans floored.

bollywood Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 15:30 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Tiger Shroff received a wedding proposal during his AMA.
Tiger Shroff received a wedding proposal during his AMA.
         

Tiger Shroff’s ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram threw up a lot of gems but his fans are really digging the actor’s response to an impromptu wedding proposal. Tiger started the session telling his fans, “ #askme in a bit Hellooo I know this is overdue so ask away and ill try and get back soon.”

Amid questions about his favourite actor and his fitness secrets, a fan wrote, “Marry me. Come to the UK.” The actor’s level-headed response to the idea left his fans impressed, “Maybe in a few years, when I can support you…so much to learn and earn until then.”

He also spoke about Allu Arjun after a fan asked him a question. He called him his favourite Tollywood star and wrote, “I wish I could move like him.”

Last week, he shared his stunt rehearsal video from his training sessions on social media. The 30-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a clip of him practising flying kick with his trainers. Clad in a black sports tee and grey joggers, he is seen practicing the flying kick by hitting a ball that his trainers are holding. He noted, “Cos sometimes I just miss playing,” using a football emoticon.

With fellow celebrities like actor Siddhant Chaturvedi leaving comments to appreciate him, the Heropanti actor’s post garnered over nine lakh views within a few minutes of being posted. On the work front, Shroff recently unveiled the first look of his forthcoming action-thriller Ganapath.

