Tiger Shroff literally hits the roof with his 10-feet-high kick, Disha Patani calls him 'insane'

Tiger Shroff literally hits the roof with his 10-feet-high kick, Disha Patani calls him ‘insane’

Tiger Shroff has shared yet another breathtaking video from a recent gymnastics session. He attempted a 10-feet-high kick in the video.

bollywood Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 15:41 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tiger Shroff has shared a new video on Instagram.
Tiger Shroff has shared a new video on Instagram.
         

Tiger Shroff is known for his unmatched athletic skills. The actor has now shared a video in which he surpassed his own limits by attempting the 10-feet-high kick.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Tiger wrote, “10 ft ... i think its time to take the roof higher #luckyshot.” The actor performed two somersaults before kicking a small bottle held by one of his trainers, who was hanging from the ceiling. 

 

The video was loved by his fans and friends alike. Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani called it, ‘insane’. His mother, Ayesha Shroff, dropped several heart emojis and punch emojis in reaction to the post. A fan called him an ‘inspiration’, whereas another said, “Awesome.”

Tiger on Saturday had shared another stunt rehearsal video from his training sessions. The 30-year-old actor shared a clip of him practising a flying kick with his trainers. In the video, he was seen hitting a ball that his trainers were holding. He noted, “Cos sometimes I just miss playing,” using a football emoticon.

Also read: Coolie No 1 song Husnn Hai Suhaana: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan add their own touch to Govinda-Karishma’s original

On the work front, Shroff recently unveiled the first look of his forthcoming action-thriller Ganapath. Along with the poster, the Baaghi actor noted, “Yaaron ka yaar hu, dushmano ka baap hu! Presenting #GanapathFirstLook.”

The makers have hinted at an action-packed, multi-part film franchise that will match and rival the standards set by Hollywood’s genre-defining action movies. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co., Ganpath is directed by Vikas Bahl. The shooting for the film begins in mid-2021.

