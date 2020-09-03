Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez to join Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor in Bhoot Police

bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam have joined the cast of Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor-starrer Bhoot Police. The film is an adventure comedy to be helmed by Pavan Kirpalani and will be produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

Director Pavan Kirpalani said, “I am looking forward to working with Jacqueline and Yami. This will be my first collaboration with the entire cast. We need someone to add the craziness to this fun-filled entertainer and both of them will definitely add this magic to the script.”

He also shared his views on the fresh casting of the film, “The script has gone through several changes after Rameshji and Akshai got on board. Saif, Arjun, Jacqueline and Yami perfectly complement each other in the film.”

Talking about the two new cast members, producer Ramesh Taurani said, “From the beginning, we were keen on having Jacqueline and Yami join the team for this film. They are both amazing artists and we are extremely happy to have them on board.”

The team has begun groundwork on the film, which will be largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur. “We are consulting experts to plan the safety measures for the team. We aim to wrap 80 per cent of the film during the outdoor schedules. The remaining portions will be shot at a set in Mumbai,” he added.

Yami was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Bala. Jacqueline recently made an appearance alongside Salman Khan in his music video Tere Bina and was seen in Netlfix’s Mrs Serial Killerß.

Meanwhile, Saif is all set to play the main antagonist in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush. The film is expected to be based on the epic of Ramayana. He was last seen as the antagonist in Ajay Devgn’s period drama, Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior. Arjun was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama, Panipat.

