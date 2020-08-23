e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Yami Gautam on recovery from neck injury during lockdown: ‘I allowed my body to heal itself inside out’

Yami Gautam on recovery from neck injury during lockdown: ‘I allowed my body to heal itself inside out’

Yami Gautam said she had to be extra cautious - especially owing to the fact the amount of physical exertion due to dance, workout, non-stop travel, physical activity, action, painful footwear etc resonates with being an actor.

bollywood Updated: Aug 23, 2020 19:58 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ruchi Kaushal
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ruchi Kaushal
New Delhi
Yami Gautam practised yoga to heal her neck injury.
Yami Gautam practised yoga to heal her neck injury.
         

Actor Yami Gautam on Sunday wrote about her experience of overcoming her chronic pain, resulting from a “serious neck injury”, which often came in the way of everyday activities. The actor, who was last seen on the big screen in Bala, posted a picture of herself doing yoga on Instagram and said that the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown helped her focus on her body and “heal” from the pain.

“Everytime I would try practising Yoga, I would be left more in pain owing to my condition, hence my experience never encouraged me to continue. But this time I self-tutored my way through and allowed my body to heal itself inside out and it has worked like never before,” the 31-year-old actor wrote.

 

Yami said due to her injury, she always had to be cautious about every movement. “Having suffered a serious neck injury. I’ve always had to be extra cautious - especially owing to the fact the amount of physical exertion due to dance, workout, non-stop travel, physical activity, action, painful footwear etc and this list is endless, resonates with being an actor.

“Somehow it’s always been about never expressing the pain beneath the surface and rather conditioning your own self to bear it and like it’s said the show must go on,” she added.

The actor will be next seen in Ginny Weds Sunny, co-starring Vikrant Massey. The romantic comedy is slated to be released on Netflix.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
After questions on leadership, Sonia Gandhi gets support from leaders
After questions on leadership, Sonia Gandhi gets support from leaders
‘Reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning as Congress president false’: Randeep Surjewala
‘Reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning as Congress president false’: Randeep Surjewala
Rahul Gandhi should step up and lead Congress, says Ashok Gehlot
Rahul Gandhi should step up and lead Congress, says Ashok Gehlot
BJP’s plan for Bihar assembly polls involves careful study of the voters list
BJP’s plan for Bihar assembly polls involves careful study of the voters list
How ‘Big Brother’ is watching you, all the time | Opinion
How ‘Big Brother’ is watching you, all the time | Opinion
Karnataka phone tapping row: Cong MP vows to escalate fight to Centre, seeks probe
Karnataka phone tapping row: Cong MP vows to escalate fight to Centre, seeks probe
‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR
‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In