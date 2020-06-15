‘You must have been in so much pain’: Priyanka Chopra mourns Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; Alia, Ranveer express grief

bollywood

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 09:04 IST

There has been an outpouring of grief at the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. A host of Bollywood stars took to social media to express their feelings.

Priyanka Chopra wrote on Twitter: “I’m stunned. U must have been in so much pain. I hope u are at peace wherever u are my friend. Gone too soon.I’ll never forget our conversations about astrophysics at sunrise.Words cease to make sense. RIP Sushant. My condolences to the family & everyone grieving this huge loss.”

I'm stunned. U must have been in so much pain. I hope u are at peace wherever u are my friend. Gone too soon.I’ll never forget our conversations about astrophysics at sunrise.Words cease to make sense. RIP Sushant. My condolences to the family & everyone grieving this huge loss💔 pic.twitter.com/tA5CmNsRJC — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 14, 2020

Alia Bhatt, too, expressed her deep shock and said: “I’m in a deep state of shock. No matter how much I think about it, I don’t have the words. I’m totally devastated. You’ve left us too soon. You will be missed by each and every one of us. My deepest condolences to Sushant’s family, loved ones, and his fans.”

I’m in a deep state of shock.

No matter how much I think about it, I don’t have the words.

I’m totally devastated.

You've left us too soon.

You will be missed by each and every one of us.

My deepest condolences to Sushant's family, loved ones, and his fans. 🙏 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 14, 2020

Actor Ranveer Singh was lost for words and added a broken heart emoji along with a picture of Sushant to express his feelings.

On Sunday, Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra apartment, sending shockwaves rippling through the Hindi film industry and elsewhere with many asking just that one question -- why. He was 34.

Also read: Let Sushant Singh Rajput go in peace, Sonu Sood requests media; Anushka Sharma and Vikrant Massey call for sensitive coverage

Sushant, who made the storybook transition from Patna boy to television and then the starry lights of the Hindi film industry, was the youngest of five siblings and is survived by his father and four sisters. “His body was found hanging at his Bandra residence today. We are investigating,” Manoj Sharma, additional commissioner of police, Western Region, told PTI.

An accidental death report will be registered on the basis of preliminary information, sources from the Bandra Police said. No note was found from the spot, they said. Police sources also said they did not find any foul play in their initial investigation. A medical report about the cause of death is awaited, the police said.

Sushant’s last screen appearance was Nitesh Tiwari’s 2019 film Chhichhore, where he played the role of a father who conveys a message of hope and affirmation to his son who has attempted to kill himself. And his last social media post, dedicated to his late mother who died in 2002 when he was a young teen, was on June 3, a foretelling perhaps of what to come. “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two,” he wrote in an Instagram post, with a black-and-white photograph of his mother.

Sushant’s sudden death comes days after his former manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, ended her life by jumping from a high rise building on June 9. “It’s such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace,” he had said, mourning her death.

Back home in Patna, as crowds gathered outside Rajput’s father’s home, Laxmi, the caretaker, told mediapersons that the actor’s eldest sister who lives in Chandigarh would be flying in to accompany their father to Mumbai. “The last rites will be performed after his father and other family members arrive in Mumbai from Patna tomorrow,” his spokesperson said.

As news of the tragic death spread and condolences poured in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as a bright young actor gone too soon.

“He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more