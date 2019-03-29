Zeher: Ranveer Singh shares first song from his new music label. Watch music video here

Actor Ranveer Singh, who has rapped for ads as well his recent film Gully Boy, launched an independent music label - IncInk - on Friday and the first song from the label is already out. Titled Zeher, the song is performed and written by KaamBhaari, who also appeared in Gully Boy.

The video is a fiery one that showcases a cool singer enjoying his life until a music label hands him a contract about the rights of his song. Produced by Shikhar Yuvraj Manchanda (a.k.a. RĀKHIS), Zeher is a hard-hitting song challenging the prevalent conforms of the Indian music industry.

Watch the song here:

Kaam Bhaari aka Kunal grew up in Kandivali, a suburb of Mumbai and often refers to his humble beginnings ‘Kandivali 101’ in his songs. Kunal began writing to express his anger, choosing words over violence. When he was in the 6th standard, he listened to songs by Eminem and Lil Wayne as his interest in rap music grew. Since being featured with Ranveer in the Don’t Hold Back music video, Kaam Bhaari has also featured in Zoya Akhtar’s feature film Gully Boy as himself.

Also read: Alia on battling with anxiety bouts: ‘I feel like crying for no reason’

Filmmaker Navzar Eranee has collaborated with Ranveer for the label and plans to showcase unknown talents on global platform. DJ Cheetah, and SpitFire also have their songs lined up for release next. Ranveer said in a press statement, “The first 3 exceptional talents being launched are Kaam Bhari, SlowCheeta and Spitfire and I’m a huge fan of their music. We intend to sign and promote several more artists, who are exploring various genres of music, in the days to come and showcase their beautiful music to India and the world. As an outsider in Bollywood, I have always wanted to do my bit to bring out and support the outstanding talent that we have in every street of our country. So, when Navzar and I came up with the idea of IncInk, it appealed to my core, my heart. Inc Ink is my passion and I intend to use this platform to give as many artists, from across the country, a chance to dazzle India with their talent.”

Talking about his music label, Ranveer said, “We are first starting with launching some really raw, immensely talented, new rap and hip-hop artists who we believe will be the next superstars of the scene. Rap and hip-hop are the biggest thing happening in Indian music today. This poetry is speaking of a revolution, it is speaking of how India is protesting against class structures, injustice, and social atrocities. It is the voice of India, from the streets of India that you just can’t ignore anymore. Hindustani rap/hip hop is telling our nation’s story and reality and we at Inc Ink want to bring out the real poets of our generation. Inc Ink literally means writing your own story and I’m inspired and thrilled to be starting this passion project that aims to affect social change. I hope that we can present some of the strongest, boldest voices of Indian youth to the world.”

About the decision to start their independent label by launching rap and hip-hop artists, Navzar added, “Rap allows for a bold and direct approach. We can speak our truths, learn, educate and maybe even inspire somebody outside of ourselves. Oppression must be faced with bravery and creativity. We often face injustice every day. By bringing these subjects to light through art, we can recognise them and take action. Rap lends truth to the idea that art is mightier than the sword.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 17:30 IST