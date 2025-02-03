Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer: “Literature an essential part of our freedom movement”

This year, the Jaipur Literature Festival has organized many sessions in solidarity with Palestine. How do you feel about that? Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Palestine in New Delhi (Courtesy the subject)

First of all, I am honoured to be here at this literature festival, which has sessions on a wide range of subjects like food, history, art and geopolitics. But this is not full solidarity with Palestine. I am invited as a friend of the festival. I am not a speaker here. They have many sessions about the challenges in West Asia after the Gaza war, and almost all of the speakers are foreigners. But I am thankful to Sanjoy K Roy of Teamwork Arts for speaking about Palestine in his speech at the inauguration and for mentioning that I am here.

How do you view the role of literature in the Palestinian freedom struggle?

Literature is an essential part of our freedom movement. It is grounded in our culture. In addition to songs and poetry, there are other aspects of Palestinian culture such as our painting, cuisine and weaving traditions that show our unique identity and heritage.

Abed Elrazeg Abu Jaze at the JLF book store (Courtesy the subject)

The Frankfurt Book Fair cancelled an award ceremony meant to honour Palestinian writer Adania Shibli’s novel Minor Detail. The Barbican Centre in London cancelled a lecture by Indian writer Pankaj Mishra, who was going to speak about the genocide in Gaza. Why are these spaces afraid of platforming pro-Palestinian voices?

They are afraid of Israel. They should not show their weakness by giving into pressure and cancelling these events. They should be open to discussions, let people express their views, and show solidarity with Palestinians. These are important influential voices.

There are a lot of stereotypes about Palestinians because prime time news often chooses to focus on Hamas fighters rather than common people from Gaza and the West Bank. How can literature and art provide an alternative to such depictions?

I think that perceptions about Palestinians are changing because we have a lot of success stories of Palestinians around the world and in the West Bank and Gaza. Our people are involved in a variety of professions. One example that comes to mind is of Mohammed Assaf from Gaza’s Khan Younis refugee camp. He was the winner of the Arab Idol singing competition. Young Palestinians are writing and singing songs of freedom, songs about our history and our martyrs, and their hope for our future as a country. They celebrate our traditional clothes and our dabke dance. The problem is the media’s focus on clashes, battles and conflict. It is important to tell stories about the everyday lives of Palestinian people.

Palestinian writers such as Mahmoud Darwish and Edward Said are read widely in India. What, according to you, might be the reason for their appeal?

They are among our most remarkable writers and cultural leaders who have become famous international figures. Their writing carries the voice of freedom, so it strikes a chord.

10 years ago, we had The Freedom Theatre (TFT) from Jenin in Palestine touring 11 Indian cities with a joint production that they had created with India’s Jana Natya Manch. How can such initiatives promote people-to-people contact?

Yes, we need these types of relationships. We are keen because India is unique in its cultural diplomacy and soft power. The Indian film industry is highly respected in Palestine and the entire Arab world. Most Palestinians still remember names of Indian films like Sholay, Naseeb, and Zanjeer. When I was a child, I used to skip school sometimes and watch Indian films. Even my colleagues remember film stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Zeenat Aman. Indian dancers, singers, poets, writers, and Bollywood actors can help build the bridge of people-to-people contact. Art is an easy way to connect.

What are your thoughts on India’s response to the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas? What are your expectations from India at this moment?

We hope that the ceasefire implementation goes smoothly. We also hope that an independent state for Palestinian people will be created, according to the United Nations resolutions. Based on the historic ties between Palestine and India, we are keen that India becomes an essential part of helping with the reconstruction of Gaza by adopting projects such as building schools, universities and hospitals, and by continuing to send essential assistance in the form of food and medical supplies. India is not just another country for us. It is a big and remarkable country in the international community. Every country shows respect to India, and wants to have a good relationship with India. That includes Palestine. The Indian freedom movement and Indian democracy are a source of inspiration for us.

Abed Elrazeg Abu Jaze at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2025 (Courtesy the subject)

How would you describe your time in India as a diplomat?

I have been in India for the last 10 years as a diplomat. I am proud to serve in this country. I also completed my PhD in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia. The focus of my research was India and the question of Palestine from 1980 to 1993. The process of working on my PhD helped me learn more about India’s historic support for the Palestinian cause, and it also added to my skills and experience. I have also enjoyed travelling within India to places like Mumbai, Agra, Jaipur, Kolkata and Kerala. It has been a pleasure to learn about the diverse cultures within India. I will remember this forever. I also want to write many books about this experience. I will do that after I finish my tenure here.

How do you view India’s growing closeness to Israel in terms of military ties?

You cannot ask any country, including India, why they have certain relationships or expect them to cut ties. Indian foreign policy is based on their agenda and manifestos. We hope that India will support the two-state solution in line with the United Nations resolutions.

Chintan Girish Modi is a Mumbai-based journalist who writes about books, art and culture. He can be reached @chintanwriting on Instagram and X.