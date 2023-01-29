Book Box: Engaging with Democracy

Sonya Dutta Choudhury is a Mumbai-based journalist and the founder of Sonya’s Book Box, a bespoke book service. Each week, she brings you specially curated books to give you an immersive understanding of people and places. If you have any reading recommendations or suggestions, write to her at sonyasbookbox@gmail.com

And finally for some light relief, pick up the The Diary of an MP’s Wife . Written by Sasha Swire, wife of Conservative MP Hugo Swire, this true life account of British parliament and politics is both funny and scathing. Swire’s diary entries from 2010 to 2019 are packed with interesting observations and insights, all of which have a Yes Minister- ish feel about them.

One such solution looks at India, drawing on political scientist Ashutosh Varshney’s comparison of why the city of Kozhikode with the same Hindu-Muslim mix of the population has had not a single communal riot, whereas Aligarh has had so many. The answer — in Kozhikode, unlike in Aligarh, Hindus and Muslims encounter each other as equals, eating together in social settings and letting their children play together.

Moving from India to the world, read The Great Experiment: How to Make Diverse Democracies Work by Yascha Mounk, who is also the author of The People vs Democracy , which traces the rise of populism. In The Great Experiment, Mounk looks at ways of keeping the peace in diverse democracies. There are examples from across the world, with analysis as well as an effort to suggest solutions to the problems that plague democracy today.

For more on corruption and money power, read Milan Vaishnav’s superb When Crime Pays: Money and Muscle in Indian Politics .

Elections are a big festival of democracy and we focus on them at the expense of other areas, says Ronojoy Sen. His new book House of the People aims to address this imbalance, by focusing on the institution of Parliament. It looks at the history of Parliament, including its changing composition through the years. I was surprised to learn how dramatic this change has been — one example being that the early Parliaments were composed almost two-thirds of lawyers, who are now down to 5%. Sen also looks at Parliament's disruptions, the standing committee system, and corruption and criminality.

Shashi Tharoor has a debater’s dazzling dialectic, you see it in all his books including Era of Darkness , his polemical protest against British colonialization. Plus his prose has such fluency and fabulous felicity. Ambedkar: A Life describes how ‘the son of an untouchable subedar, scrabbling in the dust in the cantonment town of Mhow, rose to earn two prestigious doctorates.’ It looks at the Ambedkar legacy, including ‘Ambedkar’s Four Flaws’, that sets off the argument with Sumit Samos at JLF. Samos incidentally, is the author of an autobiography entitled Affairs of Caste , which sadly seems unavailable.

Listening to these conversations, I come away with a reading list of these 4 books.

Dear Reader,

Jaipur Lit Fest.

If you’ve enjoyed these, here are more books in The Secret Life of Democracies. Also see this conversation with founder of PRS Legislative Research MR Madhavan on why Game of Thrones is essential reading for anybody investigating democracy.

Until next week then, Happy Reading!

