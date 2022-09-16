Book Box: The secret life of democracies

On Thursday, we discussed Midnight’s Borders by Suchitra Vijayan. It was apt, as the day was International Democracy Day. And this book that we had all read, pushed our book club readers to examine the anomalies in our democracy.

“Are we an empire?” somebody asked.

Midnight’s Borders.

“We behave like an empire- specially in our borderlands.”

Midnight’s Borders is full of stories of rebellion and state repression, and covers the lives and deaths of people living in borderlands, that stretch from the North East to Pakistan and Bangladesh. We should debate democracy, we agreed, because democracies are fragile. Democracy can die in different ways if you let it. Read How Democracies Die to examine how. Written by Harvard professors Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt, this book looks at different histories and geographies, from Nazi Germany to Venezuela, to pick out patterns in our political systems. It used to be that democracies were done in by military coups, they say. Now this destruction of democracy, happens in more insidious ways, as elected leaders turn authoritarian, and subvert the very processes that brought them to power.

The Silent Coup.

The Silent Coup by Josy Joseph does a deep dive into the secret life of democracy in India, to investigate this kind of derailment. You do not need a military coup to subvert democracy, agrees author and journalist Josy Joseph — in India, democracy has already been subverted. Years of fighting militancy, have led to the political executive turning sinister. The State in India has taken on sweeping powers, subverting citizens’ democratic rights, faking and framing evidence and even creating terrorist organisations, says Joseph. He doesn’t make mere allegations, he substantiates them, naming politicians, police officials, and civil servants and referencing court judgements. That such a book could exist and be freely available, is in itself a tribute to the strength of our democracy.

The Great March of Democracy.

For democracy is a wondrous thing — and reading The Great March of Democracy reminded me why. This book of essays, edited by SY Quraishi, has contributions from experts whose life’s work has been democracy. Ornit Shani, for instance, writes in mesmerising detail, about the start of democracy in India. I heard Shani speak with such impassioned enthusiasm, at the Jaipur Literature Festival, that I went out and immediately bought How India Became Democratic. Other contributors include TN Sheshan, the rock star former election commissioner and Milan Vaishnav, who has also written a fascinating book about the power of money in elections.

We The Children of India.

Democracy is an idea worth engaging with early, and a good book to do this is We The Children of India by Leila Seth. The ideal mix of text and illustration, it covers complex concepts easily. It’s a good book for families to read together, and it provides the perfect starting point for political discussions.

Finally, meet M R Madhavan. This investment banker turned founder of PRS Legislative Research, talks about his reading, and tells us why Game of Thrones is essential reading for anybody investigating democracy. Edited excerpts of our conversation.

M R Madhavan, Founder, PRS Legislative Research.

Your office in Delhi is full of specialised books. Tell us a little about these — where did you buy them from?

